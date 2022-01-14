Patriots vs. Bills: Odds, Stat Predictions for 2022 Wild Card Game

0 of 3

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

The New England Patriots achieved the most success against the Buffalo Bills in the regular season on the ground.

Damien Harris produced two 100-yard performances in two different styles of games between the AFC East rivals. The Patriots would be wise to lean on their star running back once again in Saturday's AFC wild-card contest.

New England used a run-heavy game plan in adverse conditions to win in its last trip to Buffalo, and a similar strategy could work with Mac Jones playing in his first NFL playoff game.

Jones' numbers over the last month have not been great, and the Patriots could use Harris to take some pressure off the rookie signal-caller and keep the ball out of Josh Allen's hands.

Allen threw for 314 yards and three scores in the Week 16 win meeting in which Buffalo gained a stronghold in the AFC East title race.

Allen threw at a high volume in each of his four postseason games, and we should see a similar output as the Bills try to eliminate their divisional rival from the postseason.