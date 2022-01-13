The Biggest Snubs from the 2022 NHL All-Star Game Roster Reveal

0 of 5

The NHL All-Star Game is generally one of the most entertaining times of year for hockey fans. It's an opportunity to see our favorite players in a more relaxed setting, and sometimes we even get a glimpse of their personalities too.

That's rare in this league, where skaters are typically more reserved and timid about drawing the spotlight onto themselves. That's what this contest is all about, though; highlight-reel plays and entertainment from the best the game has to offer. And there's something about the All-Star Game that alleviates some of that reluctance to draw attention, which makes it a fun weekend on the whole.

This year, the contest is being held in Las Vegas, which should make the proceedings even more spectacular than usual. And the sweaters even look pretty slick to boot.

Rosters like this can only have so many players, however, which means that a handful of deserving candidates end up on the outside looking in. That means they get the weekend off to do whatever they'd like, so they probably aren't too upset about the developments, but some fans might be.

Here are our picks for the biggest All-Star Game snubs for the 2021-22 game, at least before fans have their say via the Last Men In voting contest.