    2022 NHL All-Star Game Rosters: Full Lineups for All 4 Divisions Released

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 14, 2022

    The NHL announced the rosters for the 2022 All-Star Game, along with the Last Man In candidates for each team Thursday. 

    Captains Nathan MacKinnon (Central Division), Auston Matthews (Atlantic Division), Alexander Ovechkin (Metropolitan Division) and Connor McDavid (Pacific Division) will be leading their respective divisions. 

    Here is a look at the rosters, along with the Last Men In candidates that can be voted on by the fans. 

    Eastern Conference

    Metropolitan Division

    Carolina Hurricanes: Frederik Andersen, Sebastian Aho; LMI: Andrei Svechnikov
    Columbus Blue Jackets: Zachary Werenski; LMI: Jakub Voracek
    New Jersey Devils: Jack Hughes; LMI: Jesper Bratt
    New York Islanders: Adam Pelech; LMI: Mathew Barzal
    New York Rangers: Adam Fox, Chris Kreider; LMI: Mika Zibanejad
    Philadelphia Flyers: Claude Giroux; LMI: Cam Atkinson
    Pittsburgh Penguins: Tristan Jarry; LMIJake Guentzel
    Washington Capitals: Alexander Ovechkin (C); LMI: Evgeny Kuznetsov

    Atlantic Division

    Boston Bruins: Patrice Bergeron; LMI: Charlie McAvoy
    Buffalo Sabres: Rasmus Dahlin; LMI: Tage Thompson
    Detroit Red Wings: Dylan Larkin; LMI: Lucas Raymond
    Florida Panthers: Jonathan Huberdeau; LMI: Aleksander Barkov
    Montreal Canadiens: Nick Suzuki; LMI: Tyler Toffoli
    Ottawa Senators: Drake Batherson; LMI: Brady Tkachuk
    Tampa Bay Lightning: Andrei Vasilevskiy, Victor Hedman; LMI: Steven Stamkos
    Toronto Maple Leafs: Auston Matthews (C), Jack Campbell; LMIJohn Tavares

    Western Conference

    Central Division

    Arizona Coyotes: Clayton Keller; LMI: Phil Kessel
    Chicago Blackhawks: Alex DeBrincat; LMI: Seth Jones
    Colorado Avalanche: Nathan MacKinnon (C), Cale Makar; LMINazem Kadri
    Dallas Stars: Joe Pavelski; LMI: Jason Robertson
    Minnesota Wild: Kirill Kaprizov, Cam Talbot; LMIRyan Hartman
    Nashville Predators: Juuse Saros; LMI: Roman Josi
    St. Louis Blues: Jordan Kyrou; LMI: Robert Thomas
    Winnipeg Jets: Kyle Connor; LMI: Mark Scheifele

    Pacific Division

    Anaheim Ducks: John Gibson; LMI: Troy Terry
    Calgary Flames: Johnny Gaudreau; LMI: Matthew Tkachuck
    Edmonton Oilers: Connor McDavid (C), Leon Draisaitl; LMI: Darnell Nurse
    Los Angeles Kings: Adrian Kempe; LMI: Drew Doughty
    San Jose Sharks: Timo Meier; LMILogan Couture
    Seattle Kraken: Jordan Eberle; LMI: Mark Giordano
    Vancouver Canucks: Thatcher Demko; LMI: J.T. Miller
    Vegas Golden Knights: Alex Pietrangelo, Mark Stone; LMI: Jonathan Marchessault

    For the sixth straight All-Star Game, the NHL will have a four-team, 3-on-3 tournament to determine the sport's best division. The Metropolitan Division will take on the Atlantic in one matchup, with the Pacific taking on the Central in the other.

    The two winners will then face off to determine the winner.

    The Metropolitan and Pacific divisions are the only two winners through the first five years of the event. The Atlantic has lost three times in the finals, while the Central has topped the Pacific just once in five years.

    Players and fans alike have embraced the unique format, which pays out $1 million to the winning team.

    The 2022 NHL All-Star Game will be held Saturday, Feb. 5 in Las Vegas.

