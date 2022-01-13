2022 NHL All-Star Game Rosters: Full Lineups for All 4 Divisions Released

2022 NHL All-Star Game Rosters: Full Lineups for All 4 Divisions ReleasedJanuary 14, 2022
The NHL announced the rosters for the 2022 All-Star Game, along with the Last Man In candidates for each team Thursday.
Captains Nathan MacKinnon (Central Division), Auston Matthews (Atlantic Division), Alexander Ovechkin (Metropolitan Division) and Connor McDavid (Pacific Division) will be leading their respective divisions.
Here is a look at the rosters, along with the Last Men In candidates that can be voted on by the fans.
Eastern Conference
Metropolitan Division
Carolina Hurricanes: Frederik Andersen, Sebastian Aho; LMI: Andrei Svechnikov
Columbus Blue Jackets: Zachary Werenski; LMI: Jakub Voracek
New Jersey Devils: Jack Hughes; LMI: Jesper Bratt
New York Islanders: Adam Pelech; LMI: Mathew Barzal
New York Rangers: Adam Fox, Chris Kreider; LMI: Mika Zibanejad
Philadelphia Flyers: Claude Giroux; LMI: Cam Atkinson
Pittsburgh Penguins: Tristan Jarry; LMI: Jake Guentzel
Washington Capitals: Alexander Ovechkin (C); LMI: Evgeny Kuznetsov
Atlantic Division
Boston Bruins: Patrice Bergeron; LMI: Charlie McAvoy
Buffalo Sabres: Rasmus Dahlin; LMI: Tage Thompson
Detroit Red Wings: Dylan Larkin; LMI: Lucas Raymond
Florida Panthers: Jonathan Huberdeau; LMI: Aleksander Barkov
Montreal Canadiens: Nick Suzuki; LMI: Tyler Toffoli
Ottawa Senators: Drake Batherson; LMI: Brady Tkachuk
Tampa Bay Lightning: Andrei Vasilevskiy, Victor Hedman; LMI: Steven Stamkos
Toronto Maple Leafs: Auston Matthews (C), Jack Campbell; LMI: John Tavares
Western Conference
Central Division
Arizona Coyotes: Clayton Keller; LMI: Phil Kessel
Chicago Blackhawks: Alex DeBrincat; LMI: Seth Jones
Colorado Avalanche: Nathan MacKinnon (C), Cale Makar; LMI: Nazem Kadri
Dallas Stars: Joe Pavelski; LMI: Jason Robertson
Minnesota Wild: Kirill Kaprizov, Cam Talbot; LMI: Ryan Hartman
Nashville Predators: Juuse Saros; LMI: Roman Josi
St. Louis Blues: Jordan Kyrou; LMI: Robert Thomas
Winnipeg Jets: Kyle Connor; LMI: Mark Scheifele
Pacific Division
Anaheim Ducks: John Gibson; LMI: Troy Terry
Calgary Flames: Johnny Gaudreau; LMI: Matthew Tkachuck
Edmonton Oilers: Connor McDavid (C), Leon Draisaitl; LMI: Darnell Nurse
Los Angeles Kings: Adrian Kempe; LMI: Drew Doughty
San Jose Sharks: Timo Meier; LMI: Logan Couture
Seattle Kraken: Jordan Eberle; LMI: Mark Giordano
Vancouver Canucks: Thatcher Demko; LMI: J.T. Miller
Vegas Golden Knights: Alex Pietrangelo, Mark Stone; LMI: Jonathan Marchessault
For the sixth straight All-Star Game, the NHL will have a four-team, 3-on-3 tournament to determine the sport's best division. The Metropolitan Division will take on the Atlantic in one matchup, with the Pacific taking on the Central in the other.
The two winners will then face off to determine the winner.
The Metropolitan and Pacific divisions are the only two winners through the first five years of the event. The Atlantic has lost three times in the finals, while the Central has topped the Pacific just once in five years.
Players and fans alike have embraced the unique format, which pays out $1 million to the winning team.
The 2022 NHL All-Star Game will be held Saturday, Feb. 5 in Las Vegas.