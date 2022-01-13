2022 NHL All-Star Game Rosters: Full Lineups for All 4 Divisions Released

AP Photo/Nick Wass

The NHL announced the rosters for the 2022 All-Star Game, along with the Last Man In candidates for each team Thursday.

Captains Nathan MacKinnon (Central Division), Auston Matthews (Atlantic Division), Alexander Ovechkin (Metropolitan Division) and Connor McDavid (Pacific Division) will be leading their respective divisions.

Here is a look at the rosters, along with the Last Men In candidates that can be voted on by the fans.

Eastern Conference

Metropolitan Division

Carolina Hurricanes: Frederik Andersen, Sebastian Aho; LMI: Andrei Svechnikov

Columbus Blue Jackets: Zachary Werenski; LMI: Jakub Voracek

New Jersey Devils: Jack Hughes; LMI: Jesper Bratt

New York Islanders: Adam Pelech; LMI: Mathew Barzal

New York Rangers: Adam Fox, Chris Kreider; LMI: Mika Zibanejad

Philadelphia Flyers: Claude Giroux; LMI: Cam Atkinson

Pittsburgh Penguins: Tristan Jarry; LMI: Jake Guentzel

Washington Capitals: Alexander Ovechkin (C); LMI: Evgeny Kuznetsov

Atlantic Division

Boston Bruins: Patrice Bergeron; LMI: Charlie McAvoy

Buffalo Sabres: Rasmus Dahlin; LMI: Tage Thompson

Detroit Red Wings: Dylan Larkin; LMI: Lucas Raymond

Florida Panthers: Jonathan Huberdeau; LMI: Aleksander Barkov

Montreal Canadiens: Nick Suzuki; LMI: Tyler Toffoli

Ottawa Senators: Drake Batherson; LMI: Brady Tkachuk

Tampa Bay Lightning: Andrei Vasilevskiy, Victor Hedman; LMI: Steven Stamkos

Toronto Maple Leafs: Auston Matthews (C), Jack Campbell; LMI: John Tavares

Western Conference

Central Division

Arizona Coyotes: Clayton Keller; LMI: Phil Kessel

Chicago Blackhawks: Alex DeBrincat; LMI: Seth Jones

Colorado Avalanche: Nathan MacKinnon (C), Cale Makar; LMI: Nazem Kadri

Dallas Stars: Joe Pavelski; LMI: Jason Robertson

Minnesota Wild: Kirill Kaprizov, Cam Talbot; LMI: Ryan Hartman

Nashville Predators: Juuse Saros; LMI: Roman Josi

St. Louis Blues: Jordan Kyrou; LMI: Robert Thomas

Winnipeg Jets: Kyle Connor; LMI: Mark Scheifele

Pacific Division

Anaheim Ducks: John Gibson; LMI: Troy Terry

Calgary Flames: Johnny Gaudreau; LMI: Matthew Tkachuck

Edmonton Oilers: Connor McDavid (C), Leon Draisaitl; LMI: Darnell Nurse

Los Angeles Kings: Adrian Kempe; LMI: Drew Doughty

San Jose Sharks: Timo Meier; LMI: Logan Couture

Seattle Kraken: Jordan Eberle; LMI: Mark Giordano

Vancouver Canucks: Thatcher Demko; LMI: J.T. Miller

Vegas Golden Knights: Alex Pietrangelo, Mark Stone; LMI: Jonathan Marchessault

For the sixth straight All-Star Game, the NHL will have a four-team, 3-on-3 tournament to determine the sport's best division. The Metropolitan Division will take on the Atlantic in one matchup, with the Pacific taking on the Central in the other.

The two winners will then face off to determine the winner.

The Metropolitan and Pacific divisions are the only two winners through the first five years of the event. The Atlantic has lost three times in the finals, while the Central has topped the Pacific just once in five years.

Players and fans alike have embraced the unique format, which pays out $1 million to the winning team.

The 2022 NHL All-Star Game will be held Saturday, Feb. 5 in Las Vegas.