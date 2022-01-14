NFL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Catherine Raiche, Josh McDaniels, Texans' HC Search

0 of 3

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

For the 18 NFL teams not in the postseason, the 2022 offseason is in full swing. The coaching carousel continues to spin, with another vacancy opening on Thursday.

The Houston Texans announced the firing of head coach David Culley after only one season.

"I'm disappointed, but it's part of the business," Culley told Sportstalk 790. "I understand and I move on."

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the 66-year-old will move on with another $17 million owed to him by Houston. The Texans, meanwhile, will join the Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants in the head coaching market.

The Las Vegas Raiders will also enter the mix if they decide to move on from interim coach Rich Bisaccia after the playoffs.

What's the latest buzz heading into the Wild Card Weekend? Let's take a look.