NFL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Catherine Raiche, Josh McDaniels, Texans' HC Search

NFL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Catherine Raiche, Josh McDaniels, Texans' HC SearchJanuary 14, 2022
For the 18 NFL teams not in the postseason, the 2022 offseason is in full swing. The coaching carousel continues to spin, with another vacancy opening on Thursday.
The Houston Texans announced the firing of head coach David Culley after only one season.
"I'm disappointed, but it's part of the business," Culley told Sportstalk 790. "I understand and I move on."
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the 66-year-old will move on with another $17 million owed to him by Houston. The Texans, meanwhile, will join the Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants in the head coaching market.
The Las Vegas Raiders will also enter the mix if they decide to move on from interim coach Rich Bisaccia after the playoffs.
What's the latest buzz heading into the Wild Card Weekend? Let's take a look.
Vikings to Interview Catherine Raiche for GM Opening
Not only did the Vikings part company with head coach Mike Zimmer this week, but they also parted with general manager Rick Spielman.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Vikings plan to interview Philadelphia Eagles vice president of football operations Catherine Raiche for their GM opening.
"Catherine Raiche, the Eagles VP of football operations—believed to be the most senior-ranking team personnel position a woman has held in the NFL—has been requested to interview for the Vikings GM job, per source," he tweeted.
The 33-year-old, who began her administrative career with the CFL's Montreal Alouettes, joined Philadelphia in 2019 as football operations coordinator. She was promoted to VP of football operations this past May.
As Schefter noted, Susan Tose Spencer became the first female general manager in NFL history in 1983. According to Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune, Raiche will become the first female to interview for a general manager vacancy.
Per Goessling, the Vikings have requested to speak with eight candidates, including Raiche and Tennessee Titans player personnel director Monti Ossenfort, who will also interview for the Giants' GM role.
Josh McDaniels Won't Take Interviews During Postseason
For teams like Chicago, Jacksonville and Houston—in fact, any franchise with a young and developing quarterback—New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels could be a prime head coaching candidate.
The 45-year-old has previous head coaching experience, comes from the Bill Belichick coaching tree and has done amazing work with rookie quarterback Mac Jones this season.
The Alabama product, 23, was the fifth signal-caller taken in Round 1 but has outperformed his 2021 peers considerably.
Jones finished the regular season with 3,801 passing yards, 22 touchdowns, 13 interceptions, a 67.6 percent completion rate and a passer rating of 92.5.
However, McDaniels is reportedly focused on New England's upcoming rematch with the Buffalo Bills and not on potential job offerings.
"Highly regarded New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is focused solely on his preparations for a Saturday night AFC Wild Card playoff game against the Buffalo Bills and he is not expected to pursue any head coaching opportunities during the postseason, according to league sources," Aaron Wilson wrote in a special to Texans Daily.
In 2018, McDaniels was hired as the Indianapolis Colts' head coach but he withdrew from the position and returned to New England. He won't be taking any new offers, at least until the Patriots are finished with the postseason.
Jerod Mayo a Leading Candidate for Houston
While the Texans may not be able to target McDaniels just yet, another member of Belichick's staff has reportedly sparked Houston's interest.
"Patriots' LB coach Jerod Mayo is expected to emerge as a leading candidate for the Houston Texans’ HC job, per sources," Schefter tweeted.
Mayo has served as New England's inside linebackers coach since 2019. Before that, he played for the Patriots from 2008 to 2015, earning two Pro Bowl nods and one championship ring (Super Bowl XLIX).
The interest in the 35-year-old isn't entirely surprising, as Houston has strong Patriots ties in the front office. Executive VP of football operations Jack Easterby and general manager Nick Caserio both worked for the organization before coming to Houston.
Brian Flores, who was fired by the Miami Dolphins on Monday, could be one name to keep an eye on in Houston. The Texans haven't been linked to the 40-year-old, but like Mayo, Caserio and Easterby, he comes from the New England organization.
Flores spent 10 years in a variety of coaching roles for the Patriots before taking the Miami job in 2019.