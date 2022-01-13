Every NFL Playoff Team's Biggest X-Factor

0 of 14

Fourteen NFL teams remain alive in the quest for the Lombardi Trophy. The playoffs are set to get underway on Saturday with Super Wild Card Weekend, and by Tuesday morning, only eight teams will remain.

To get to Super Bowl LVI, teams will be looking to shut down—or at least limit—the best players on the opposing teams. Everyone knows who those players are, too. While it's easier in theory than in practice, if you contain Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow or Derrick Henry, you at least have a fighting chance.

Here, we'll look past the biggest names and examine one player from each team with the potential to sway games in the postseason. These aren't superstars, 2021 Pro Bowlers or even rookie first-round draft picks, but each player on this list has the skill set, the proven production and the role necessary to change a game at any given moment.

These are the X-factors of the 2021-22 NFL playoffs. Teams are listed in alphabetical order.