NFL Rumors: Latest on Jim Harbaugh, Russell Wilson Trade Buzz and More

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

While 14 NFL teams are gearing up for the playoffs, the rest of the league has already turned its attention to the 2022 offseason.

And another domino fell on Tuesday, when the New York Giants fired head coach Joe Judge.

"[Co-owner] Steve [Tisch] and I both believe it is in the best interest of our franchise to move in another direction," Giants co-owner John Mara said in a statement.

This leaves the Giants, Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins and Minnesota Vikings at the forefront of the head coaching search. Other franchises are looking ahead to free agency, the trade market and the 2022 NFL draft.

Here, we'll dive into some of the latest NFL buzz coming out of the regular season.