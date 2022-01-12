Buying or Selling NFL Wild-Card Teams as Super Bowl Contenders

1 of 6

John McCoy/Associated Press

The Cardinals limped into the postseason losing four of their final five games. That's a big momentum problem exacerbated by the fact that top receiver DeAndre Hopkins may or may not return during the playoffs.

Hopkins had surgery to repair a torn MCL and isn't expected back until late January at the earliest, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport. With Hopkins out of the lineup, the Cardinals lost to the Detroit Lions, Indianapolis Colts and Seattle Seahawks down the stretch.

It would be foolish to count Arizona out of the NFC race, though. The Cardinals have already beaten the Rams, Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers (twice) this season. They narrowly lost to the Green Bay Packers when a Kyler Murray pass intended for A.J. Green was picked off in the end zone near the end of regulation.

Tampa Bay and the Philadelphia Eagles are the only teams in the NFC field that Arizona hasn't already faced. Experience can go a long way in the postseason, and the fifth-seeded Cardinals already know how to battle most of the teams they'll run up against.

Of course, the familiarity works both ways, and the division-rival Rams may present the biggest challenge—one Arizona will meet in the opening round.

With a dynamic quarterback in Murray and the 11th-ranked scoring offense and 11th-ranked scoring dense, though, Arizona has the talent and the firepower needed to push its way to Super Bowl LVI.

If the Cardinals can regain the form they showed earlier in the season—they were 10-2 in early December—they can take home the Lombardi Trophy.