NFL Playoff Picture 2022: Examining Latest Scenarios and Top Bracket Busters

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

New England might lack the name recognition of its championship best—minus decorated coach Bill Belichick, of course—but this team looks ferocious on paper.

Forget the fact this is the conference's No. 6 seed, because if Week 18 had played out differently, it could have climbed as high as No. 1. Any other available metric paints this team as elite. Its plus-159 scoring differential was third-best in the entire league. It ranked second in weighted DVOA, per Football Outsiders.

Yes, the Patriots have rookie Mac Jones under center, and no, and they aren't loaded with pass-catching playmakers. But the defense is as stingy as they come (fourth in yards against per game) and has playmakers rushing the passer (Matthew Judon, tied for seventh in sacks) and defending on the outside (J.C. Jackson, second in interceptions). The ground game is top-notch (eighth-most rushing yards per game).

The formula of great coaching, plus a reliable rushing attack, plus a sound, opportunistic defense has equated to championship runs in the past, and New England could use it to blow up the AFC bracket.