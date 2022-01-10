NFL Playoff Schedule 2022: Bracket Dates, Picture and Wild-Card Predictions

1 of 4

Jeff Dean/Associated Press

Bye: No. 1 Tennessee Titans

No. 7 Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs

It's never particularly smart to count out the Steelers. The fact that Pittsburgh is in the postseason is proof positive. However, this is far from the friendliest matchup the Steelers could have hoped for. The last time Pittsburgh played in Kansas City, it lost 36-10.

The rematch could finish in similar fashion. The Steelers' 22nd-ranked scoring defense can hold off the likes of Ryan Tannehill, an injured Baker Mayfield or Tyler Huntley. It isn't going to contain Patrick Mahomes.

Yes, the Steelers won three of their last four games and beat the No. 1 seed in the conference along the way. They've also struggled with slow starts and have lost four of their last five on the road.

I'd feel much better about calling for a close game if this one was at Heinz Field. It isn't, and I'd expect Pittsburgh to get off to another slow start. Ben Roethlisberger may lead more of a rally than in the initial 2021 meeting, but I wouldn't expect this one to be particularly close.

Prediction: Chiefs 33, Steelers 22

No. 6 New England Patriots at No. 3 Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills took care of business on Sunday, knocking off the New York Jets and claiming the AFC East. Buffalo has had some curious losses this season—notably to the Jaguars. With the league's third-ranked scoring offense and second-ranked scoring defense, however, Buffalo will be a tough team to handle.

The New England Patriots, though, have plenty of experience against Josh Allen and the Bills. The Patriots ran over Buffalo—to the tune of 222 rushing yards—during a Week 13 road victory. Buffalo got revenge in the rematch, though, picking off rookie quarterback Mac Jones twice and rolling to a 33-21 win.

The play of Jones could be the deciding factor in Round 3. If he turns the ball over repeatedly—as he did in Sunday's loss to the Miami Dolphins—the Bills can hold serve at home.

However, beating a Bill Belichick team twice in one season is difficult. The Patriots have enough weapons in the backfield to take advantage of a Bills defense that floundered down the stretch prior to Sunday.

Prediction: Patriots 20, Bills 17

No. 5 Las Vegas Raiders at No. 4 Cincinnati Bengals

The Raiders' reward for winning on Sunday night is a rematch with a Cincinnati Bengals team that beat Las Vegas 32-13 back in Week 11. That game was played in Las Vegas, this one will be played in Cincinnati.

In addition to a long road trip, the Raiders are going to face Joe Burrow and the white-hot Bengals offense. Cincinnati has the firepower to match points against any team in the playoff field, let alone one ranked 24th in points allowed.

The one wild-card in this wild-card matchup is the status of Bengals running back Joe Mixon. The Bengals' star ball-carrier missed Sunday's finale after a positive COVID-19 test. If he isn't back by the opening round, Las Vegas could catch a break.

Mixon gashed the Raiders for 123 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the first meeting. The Raiders have scrapped and clawed, winning four in a row to reach the postseason. They'll make a thriller out of the rematch, but Cincinnati simply has too many weapons.

Prediction: Bengals 28, Raiders 24