NFL Playoff Schedule 2022: AFC, NFC Postseason Dates, TV Schedule for Each Round

2 of 3

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

Clinched

Tennessee Titans (11-5, AFC South champions)

Kansas City Chiefs (11-5, AFC West champions)

Cincinnati Bengals (10-6, AFC North champions)

Buffalo Bills (10-6)

New England Patriots (10-6)

In the Hunt

Los Angeles Chargers (9-7)

Las Vegas Raiders (9-7)

Indianapolis Colts (9-7)

Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1)

Baltimore Ravens (8-8)

The path to the postseason for the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders is simple: win and you're in.

It is also fairly simple for the Indianapolis Colts: beat the Jacksonville Jaguars and you're in.

For the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens, two teams hoping their seasons do not end in disappointment Sunday afternoon, myriad things have to fall their way.

The Steelers have to beat Baltimore and hope for the following: the Colts lose and the game between the Chargers and Raiders does not end in a tie. The Ravens, on the other hand, have a nearly impossible hurdle to overcome if they wish to keep their championship aspirations alive.

Baltimore would have to overcome the Pittsburgh's T.J. Watt-led pass rush and what could be an emotional last game for quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Then it would need Indianapolis to slip up against Jacksonville, Los Angeles to drop its game to Las Vegas and the Miami Dolphins to lose to the New England Patriots.

Speaking of the Patriots, they can win the AFC East with a win over or tie against Miami and a Buffalo Bills loss.

The Bills win the division outright with a victory over the New York Jets, a team that isn't content to fold it up and go home just because they are out of contention, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers found out in Week 17.

The biggest question in the AFC entering the final week of the regular season, though, is who will claim the top seed in the conference.

The Kansas City Chiefs keep the No. 1 seed they regained through Saturday's win over the Denver Broncos if the Tennessee Titans lose or tie in Houston. A win over the Texans, though, and the Titans take the top seed and home-field advantage throughout the postseason.

Given the Chiefs' recent history of playoff success and experience, one would be hard-pressed to find any team that would want to roll into the deafening Arrowhead Stadium with their playoff lives on the line.

At the same time, Tennessee has already beaten the Chiefs this season and possesses the lethal combination of a running game sparked by D'Onta Foreman and a tough, physical defense necessary to wail on Kansas City again.