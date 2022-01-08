Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 18: Final Fantasy Football Lineup Decisions to Consider

1 of 4

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

In a perfect world, you'd have a less risky option under center for the season's final week than Taysom Hill. But in a perfect world, you aren't streaming a quarterback in the championship game.

If you are playing the streaming game, you have to like Hill's chances here. His rushing activity elevates his floor (11-plus carries each of the past four games), and Atlanta's defense is vulnerable on the ground. The Falcons have allowed a rushing score in 12 of their 16 games, and they've given up three rushing scores to quarterbacks in their last four games (two to Josh Allen last week, one to Cam Newton in Week 14).

If Hill needs to throw, the Falcons' defense can be handled that way, too. Taylor Heinicke threw three touchdown passes against this defense; Tua Tagovailoa had four. If Hill protects the football (he hasn't thrown an interception in three games), he'll have chances to make plays through the air.