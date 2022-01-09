NFL Draft 2022: Known Order and Top Prospects Before Week 18

2 of 4

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

There isn't a clear-cut top prospect just yet, but Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux could be pushing his way there. The top-ranked pass-rusher and prospect on the Bleacher Report Scouting Department's big board, Thibodeaux seems to be the sort of can't-miss defender teams covet.

With seven sacks and 12 tackles for loss in 11 games this season, Thibodeaux has an acceptable production baseline. The athleticism and technique he has put on tape, however, make him an even more intriguing prospect.

Thibodeaux projects as an impact defender at the next level.

Purdue's George Karlaftis is graded just behind Thibodeaux and could enter the conversation at No. 1 overall if the team at the top is thinking pass-rusher. Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson is a notable name but is beginning to fall down the B/R board.

"It would not be a surprise to see Hutchinson start strong as a pro, but his ceiling is not quite in line with those of some of the other guys who can become game-changing pass-rushers," Derrik Klassen of the B/R Scouting Department wrote.

Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal could also enter the conversation, assuming the Jacksonville Jaguars hold on to the top pick. Cam Robinson is playing on the franchise tag, and Jacksonville will want to protect quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

For now, though, Thibodeaux appears to be the prize at the top of Round 1.