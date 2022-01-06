Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from January 6

Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from January 6January 7, 2022
The penultimate stop on the road to Impact Wrestling's Hard to Kill pay-per-view brought with it a showdown between Deonna Purrazzo and Mercedes Martinez, a heavyweight hoss battle between Jonah and Jake Something, and a six-Knockouts tag team match between the women who will compete in Saturday's historic Ultimate X match.
Which competitors built momentum for themselves coming out of the broadcast and which feuds added new chapters ahead of their culmination at the pay-per-view?
Find out now with this recap of the January 6 AXS TV broadcast.
6-Knockouts Tag Team Match
Ahead of the first-ever Knockouts Ultimate X match at Hard to Kill, the six women involved in the match did battle to kick off the night's action as Lady Frost, Chelsea Green and Tasha Steelz battled Digital Media champion Jordynne Grace, Rachael Ellering and Rosemary.
The latter trio dominated the action early and often, targeting the egotistical Steelz. A tag to Lady Frost allowed the newcomer to explode into the match before wiping the field out with a moonsault from the top rope.
Back in the ring, Green delivered an Unprettier to score the pinfall victory.
The victorious, unlikely teammates stood tall to close out the segment.
Result
Green, Frost and Steelz defeated Grace, Ellering and Rosemary
Grade
C+
Analysis
This probably had a little more steam in it, but while it lasted, it was a fun preview of the historic first-time match that will take place Saturday night.
Frost really shined, looking like a star in the making while Steelz made sure she remained prominent, working the majority of the match for her team as her overconfidence refused to allow anyone else to steal the spotlight.
The talent involved should ensure that the Ultimate X match lives up to expectations, while the diverse styles and backgrounds of the performers should make for interesting chemistry and interactions. At this point, Steelz, Grace or Green figure to be the favorites to emerge victoriously.
Jonah vs. Jake Something
Jonah will battle former world champion Josh Alexander at Hard to Kill Saturday night but before that, he squared off with Jake Something.
Something rocked Jonah, taking him off his feet. Back from the break, the superheavyweight gained control, but it was short-lived. Something wiped the Aussie out on the ramp. Withstanding a strong offensive by Something, Jonah downed him and flattened him with a middle rope splash for the win.
After the match, Alexander hit the ring and took the fight to his foe, looking for an ankle lock. Jonah broke free of the hold but security rushed the ring. The combatants broke free of their restraints and continued their battle.
Jonah again got the best of The Walking Weapon, driving him through a table with his trademark splash.
Result
Jonah defeated Something
Grade
B
Analysis
The match with Something, while short-lived, was a physical battle between two big, young heavyweights.
Something is a hidden gem, the type of performer who is going to make some company a lot of money one day. Hopefully, sooner rather than later because he has all of the tools to succeed.
Jonah is about to take the industry by storm and should tear the house down Saturday against Alexander in a match with a ton of potential to be an early Match of the Year for Impact Wrestling.
If Impact or any other promotion in the industry is smart, this will not be the last time these two do battle.
The post-match activities, which saw Jonah send an emphatic message to Alexander ahead of their encounter, was a great bit of booking and makes the Aussie look seemingly unstoppable ahead of the pay-per-view.
Masha Slamovich Debuts
Masha Slamovich made short work out of Sandra Moon in her debut match in Impact Wrestling.
The Moscow native put her outmatched opponent away with a Northern Lights Bomb for the pinfall victory.
Earlier today, Gia Miler interviewed Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green. While Cardona was uncharacteristically quiet, Green said Impact Wrestling may have a power couple on its hands because she is absolutely sure Cardona will be the next world champion.
Result
Slamovich defeated Moon
Grade
A
Analysis
In her first contracted appearance on Impact Wrestling, Slamovich steamrolled a young star and sent a message to the entire Knockouts roster. She has the look, the in-ring intensity and the aggression to succeed and the fact that her debut was a major part of the hype for this week's show suggests Impact officials see big things for her in the future.
And rightfully so.
The promo from Green was solid and put over everything that awaits her and her husband this weekend at one of the company's premiere PPV events.
Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mercedes Martinez
Knockouts champion Mickie James joined Matt Striker and D'Lo Brown on commentary as "The Virtuosa" Deonna Purrazzo battled Mercedes Martinez in somewhat of a dream match for fans of women's wrestling.
Purrazzo attacked her opponent prior to the bell and dominated the match's first half. Martinez fought back but the alert, former Knockouts champion targeted the left arm in hopes of applying her devastating Fujiwara armbar.
The double-tough Martinez fought back again, setting Purrazzo up for a superplex but The Virtuosa fought out and delivered a double axe handle to the exposed arm to continue her attack. Martinez finally escaped the grasp of her opponent and delivered a short DDT for a near-fall.
Purrazzo recovered and tapped Martinez out for the hard-fought victory before staring down James to put heat on their Texas Death Match Saturday on PPV.
Result
Purrazzo defeated Martinez
Grade
B+
Analysis
This was a superb wrestling match between one of the great trailblazers in women's wrestling (Martinez) and arguably the best in the business today (Purrazzo). The psychology and pacing were great and Impact gave the women the time necessary to have the match befitting the dream pairing.
James was solid on commentary, giving fans a taste of what they can expect Saturday night, including mind games.
The Knockouts champion and The Virtuosa had one of the best matches of 2021 in Impact Wrestling back at Bound For Glory. With the Texas Deathmatch stipulation, things should be better, more violent and appropriate for the blowoff to their rivalry.
Ace Austin and Madman Fulton vs. Johnny Swinger and Hernandez
Johnny Swinger found himself isolated from his teammate, Hernandez, and forced to fight from underneath against former X-Division champion Ace Austin and the massive Madman Fulton. The breathing nostalgia act did, tagging Super Mex into the match and giving his team an opportunity at victory.
The teamwork of Austin and Fulton proved to be too much, though, as The Inevitable launched himself off his partner's back and onto Hernandez for the win.
After the match, as Swinger backed up the ramp, Austin and Fulton used chairs to attack the arm of Super Mex and leave him writhing in pain.
Result
Austin and Fulton defeated Swinger and Hernandez
Grade
C+
Analysis
This wasn't about a match, or getting fans to believe Hernandez and Swinger stood a chance against their opposition. This was all about establishing an edgier, more dangerous side of the heels. It worked, too.
Austin and Fulton aren't content to chase titles or wins, but instead, are hellbent on dishing pain to anyone stupid enough to share the ring with them.
Hernandez, one of the decorated stars of Impact Wrestling, found out the hard way. Coming out of Hard to Kill, it will be interesting to find out who is next.
Karl Anderson vs. Heath
With the advantage in Saturday's Hardcore War at stake, Karl Anderson and Heath would be forced to go it alone after referee Brian Hebner sent Eric Young, Doc Gallows, Deaner, Joe Doering, Willie Mack, Eddie Edwards, Rhino and Rich Swann all to the backstage area early on.
Anderson dominated the match as the commentary team put over his countless accomplishments in professional wrestling. Heath fired up and executed a gutsy comeback but Anderson cut him off, put him down and scored the win.
After the match, Violent By Design and Gallows hit the ring and beat down Heath before Rhino, Mack, Swann and Edwards made the save. A brawl ensued, the final hype for Saturday's pay-per-view extravaganza.
Result
Anderson defeated Heath
Grade
C
Analysis
The match itself was nothing special, despite featuring solid efforts from both participants. It was, however, the backdrop for the show-closing brawl that put over what is sure to be hardcore chaos.
This very much is a showcase for a revamped tag team division but also feels like an excuse to get a bunch of former world champions on the card without anything else of note for them to do. That's not always a bad thing, especially considering the talent and their expertise in hardcore battles.