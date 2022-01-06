Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from January 6

2 of 6

Credit: Impact Wrestling

Jonah will battle former world champion Josh Alexander at Hard to Kill Saturday night but before that, he squared off with Jake Something.

Something rocked Jonah, taking him off his feet. Back from the break, the superheavyweight gained control, but it was short-lived. Something wiped the Aussie out on the ramp. Withstanding a strong offensive by Something, Jonah downed him and flattened him with a middle rope splash for the win.

After the match, Alexander hit the ring and took the fight to his foe, looking for an ankle lock. Jonah broke free of the hold but security rushed the ring. The combatants broke free of their restraints and continued their battle.

Jonah again got the best of The Walking Weapon, driving him through a table with his trademark splash.

Result

Jonah defeated Something

Grade

B

Analysis

The match with Something, while short-lived, was a physical battle between two big, young heavyweights.

Something is a hidden gem, the type of performer who is going to make some company a lot of money one day. Hopefully, sooner rather than later because he has all of the tools to succeed.

Jonah is about to take the industry by storm and should tear the house down Saturday against Alexander in a match with a ton of potential to be an early Match of the Year for Impact Wrestling.

If Impact or any other promotion in the industry is smart, this will not be the last time these two do battle.

The post-match activities, which saw Jonah send an emphatic message to Alexander ahead of their encounter, was a great bit of booking and makes the Aussie look seemingly unstoppable ahead of the pay-per-view.