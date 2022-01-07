6 Boxing Matchups We'd Love to See in 2022

0 of 6

Chase Stevens/Associated Press

Though 2021 included the final appearance of one of boxing's most-recognizable stars—Filipino weight-class climber Manny Pacquiao—there's still a palpable buzz about the sport as 2022 begins.

But no, it's not quite as traditional as it used to be.

While stars like Canelo Alvarez are still preeminent in the ways they've been for several years, much of the chatter around the sport these days is generated by the prospect of fighters from other combative strains making a crossover to the ring, or in the case of Jake Paul, from the world of social media.

Love him or loathe him, Paul provided one of the past year's most memorable highlights when he rendered ex-UFC champion Tyron Woodley unconscious with a single shot in a December rematch that came five months after a first encounter that generated around a half-million pay-per-view buys.

And let's not forget big brother Logan, whose June "bout" with Floyd Mayweather Jr. hit seven figures.

So, whether it's active fighters in their primes, old-timers in nostalgic exhibitions or novices battling for the undisputed championship of YouTube, the forecast is favorable as the new year gets going.

That being the case, it seemed an appropriate time for the B/R combat sports team to gather to discuss the bouts we'd most like to see by the time the ball drops to welcome 2023.

Some are logical. Some are novel. But all, in our opinion, are needle-movers.

Take a look at our list and drop a line with a comment, and maybe an idea or two of your own as well.