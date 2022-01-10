MLB's Biggest 'What If?' Signings and Trades Since 2000

0 of 10

Associated Press

As a whole lot of nothing continues to happen during Major League Baseball's lockout, there's no better time to look back on things that might have happened.

So, follow us as we dive into the 10 juiciest "What if?" transactions of the 21st century.

Add up all the signings and trades since 2000 that were rumored but never came to fruition, and there are literally thousands to choose from. Many are compelling on their own, such as when Jacob deGrom could have gone to the Boston Red Sox or when Bryce Harper was nearly a Los Angeles Dodger.

What we were after, though, were deals that truly would have altered the landscape of MLB history if they had been consummated—for the player or the team (or teams) in question, in ways both good and bad.

In lieu of ranking them, we found it easier to simply go in chronological order.