Bleacher Report's Expert Week 18 NFL Picks

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

DraftKings Line: Arizona -7

It has been quite the season of ups and downs for the Arizona Cardinals.

There was the 7-0 start. The 9-2 mark that had the team atop the NFC at the bye week. The three-game skid (including a stunning loss to the Detroit Lions) that dropped them from first place in the NFC West. And last week's win over the Cowboys that gives the Redbirds at least a chance to win the division and earn a home game in the postseason.

That would take both a win over the Seahawks Sunday and a loss by the Rams, but Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury said his team will be doing everything it can to avoid winding up the No. 5 seed—a spot that would mean a likely rematch with Dallas in the Wild Card Round.

"I would rather not (play Dallas again)," he said. "Just excited to be in the playoffs, so whoever it ends up (being), we'll take it. (But) it's tough to beat anybody twice in this league. ..."

Arizona earned a 10-point win over the Seahawks in Week 11 and the Cardinals are a solid 10-6 against the spread this year, But apparently a full touchdown is too rich for the betting public's tastes, as the majority of the money is on the underdogs.

Rogers believes those wagers are a poor investment.

"Arizona looked to be in deep trouble after a disastrous December, but a huge win on the road against Dallas stopped its skid," he said. "Seattle, heading towards an offseason filled with change, is dealing with a bad matchup here. The Seahawks ran all over the Lions (265 yards), but the Cardinals held the Cowboys to 45 yards on the ground. On top of that, Kyler Murray and company have something to play for. They'll keep their foot on the gas and win by at least a touchdown at home."

The entire group (gulp) agrees with him.

Predictions

Davenport: Arizona

Gagnon: Arizona

Kenyon: Arizona

O'Donnell: Arizona

Rogers: Arizona

Sobleski: Arizona

Score Prediction: Cardinals 31, Seahawks 20