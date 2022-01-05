Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Early Fantasy Lineup Advice for Matchups of Week 18

0 of 5

The final week of the 2021-22 NFL season has arrived. For fantasy managers, this means that the final week of the postseason is also here—or, it's time to move on to daily fantasy sports (DFS) action.

Either way, Week 18 is going to be a tricky one to navigate. Teams often rest starters ahead of the playoffs or the offseason, and predicting which teams will do so can be difficult. The Green Bay Packers, for example, insist that they'll play their starters before their first-round bye, but as head coach Matt LaFleur noted, it isn't an easy decision.

"If somebody goes in there and gets injured then, 'Well, why'd you play your guys?' But if you go out there in that first playoff game and you lay an egg, 'Well, why'd you rest your guys?' So there's not a right answer," LaFleur said, per Mike Spofford of the team's official website.

Fantasy managers will have some tough decisions to make as well. It's hard to know who will play and for how long, and it'll be smart to have a backup plan.

Here, we'll dive into some of the best and worst plays of Week 18, avoiding obvious must-starts. To also avoid obvious sits, we'll be looking specifically at players rostered in at least 50 percent of Yahoo and/or ESPN leagues, according to FantasyPros. All picks are based on points-per-reception scoring.