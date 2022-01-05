2022 NFL Draft: Players Who Can Turn Franchises Around Next Year

0 of 5

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

There's one week to go in the NFL regular season, and by its conclusion, 14 teams will be preparing for the postseason and a chance at bringing home the Lombardi Trophy.

However, 14 other teams' playoff hopes have already been dashed, and by Sunday, that number will be up to 18. A couple of those teams will have winning records; most won't. And we don't typically talk about them this time of year.

But the fact remains that for a majority of the teams (and their fans), the Super Bowl is not what's consuming their energy right now. They're thinking ahead to clean slates, of contending another time.

Some of these franchises are just one cornerstone player away from being above .500; some need a little more work. But there are players in the 2022 NFL draft class who, when paired with the right team, could accelerate a window of contention—for some, considerably.

When we talk about "turning franchises around," we're by definition talking about teams that aren't headed in the right direction. So, for our purposes, we only considered teams who had records of .500 or below in 2021 and will be near the top of the draft order, looking for their next franchise star.

With that, let's dive deep into five players and the teams that would welcome them with open arms come April's draft in Paradise, Nevada.