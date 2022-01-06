The Riskiest 2021-22 MLB Free Agents Still on the Board

0 of 7

Aaron Gash/Associated Press

If we were to make a completely honest, no-nonsense list of risky players left on the 2021-22 free-agent market, it would simply read "all of them."

But whereas no free agent is ever devoid of risk, some are always going to require a greater leap of faith than others. And right now, we see at least seven we haven't yet talked about.

It would be 10 if we hadn't already covered the respective downsides of Kris Bryant, Nick Castellanos and Trevor Story, but we did. As for what makes the seven guys on our radar also risky in their own right, it's a variety of things. Contract demands. Age. Injury history. Consistency. You name it.

Since this complicates how to rank them, we'll simply hit them in alphabetical order.