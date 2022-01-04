NFL Playoff Picture 2022: Latest Super Bowl Bracket and AFC, NFC Scenarios

2 of 3

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Before diving into all the AFC's what-ifs, let's run through what's been decided: nothing.

OK, that's not entirely true. Three of the four division crowns have been claimed (everything but the AFC East), and a handful of teams have been officially eliminated. But that's pretty much it.

The No. 1 seed could land with one of four teams: the Titans, Chiefs, Bengals or Patriots. Tennessee has the most direct path, as a win over the Houston Texans would do the trick. A combination of other teams' losses or ties could also get it done.

Kansas City is up next, as a win over the Denver Broncos plus a Titans loss or tie would get it done. So would a tie against the Broncos coupled with a Titans loss. Then, it's Cincinnati, which gets the spot with a win over the Cleveland Browns and a lot of help, and finally New England, which basically needs a win over the Miami Dolphins and some divine intervention (Bills loss or tie, Chiefs loss and a Titans loss).

The Bills can't get to the top seed, but they can lock up the AFC East with a win over the New York Jets or a Patriots loss or ties by both teams. Buffalo could climb as high as No. 2 with a win, a Chiefs loss and a Bengals loss or tie.

The Colts are in the playoffs with a win or tie against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Chargers are in with a win or tie against the Raiders, while the Raiders take the spot by winning that game. The Pittsburgh Steelers need a win, a Colts loss and a non-tie in the Chargers-Raiders game to get in. The Baltimore Ravens need a win, a Chargers loss, a Colts loss and a Dolphins loss or tie to break in the back door.