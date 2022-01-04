US Figure Skating Championships TV Schedule 2022: Tuesday Preview, Predictions

Patrick Smith - International Skating Union/Getty Images

In 1997, the U.S. Figure Skating Championships became the first sporting event to be held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. It took 25 years, but the event has returned to Music City.

On Monday, the 2022 tournament got underway, and there's a lot to be decided over the next week. Competitions will be taking place through Sunday, plus it will then be known who will be representing Team USA in figure skating at the Winter Olympics set for next month in Beijing.

The championship-level competitions won't begin until Thursday, but there's still going to be action in Nashville over the next few days. That's because the junior competitions will be taking place and can give fans a glimpse at the future of the sport.

Here's the TV schedule for this year's U.S. Figure Skating Championships, followed by more on what will be in store for Tuesday at Bridgestone Arena.

TV Schedule

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Thursday, Jan. 6

Pairs Short, 5-7 p.m. ET, USA Network

Women's Short, 8:30-10:30 p.m. ET, USA Network

Friday, Jan. 7

Rhythm Dance, 4-6 p.m. ET, USA Network

Women's Free, 8-11 p.m. ET, NBC

Saturday, Jan. 8

Men's Short, 4-6 p.m. ET, NBC

Pairs Free and Free Dance, 7-10 p.m. ET, USA Network

Sunday, Jan. 9

Men's Free, 2-4 p.m. ET, NBC

Tuesday Preview, Predictions

The junior competition gets underway Tuesday with a trio of events. And each of them can be streamed live on Peacock Premium.

First, the junior pairs short program will be taking place at 1 p.m. ET. It will be followed by the junior men's short program at 3:30 p.m. ET. Then, the junior rhythm dance competition will conclude the day's action at 9:15 p.m. ET.

The junior men's and pairs competitions will wrap up with the free skate on Wednesday, while the junior women's short program and free skate won't happen until Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

Among the competitors in Tuesday's junior men's short program will be Joseph Klein, who won the silver medal last year behind Eric Prober. Klein is a 17-year-old from Chicago who will likely be one of the favorites to win this year's junior men's competition.

Jacob Sanchez, a 15-year-old from Montgomery, N.Y., finished fourth in last year's men's junior competition and will be competing again this year. He could contend with Klein for the gold medal, assuming these two build off their performances from 2021.

The prediction here is that Klein will edge Sanchez for the gold, and he'll do so after getting off to a strong start in Tuesday's short program.

Klein won't be the only junior silver medalist looking to come back and win gold this time. In the pairs competition, Isabelle Martins and Ryan Bedard, who are both from Illinois, will be looking to finish in first place after coming up just short in 2021.

Catherine Rivers (Knoxville, Tenn.) and Timmy Chapman (Orlando, Fla.) finished fourth in last year's junior pairs competition, and they'll also be looking to perform even better this year. However, it's more likely Martins and Bedard will end up on top after their silver-medal showing last year.

The junior ice dance competition has the potential to be wide open, as none of the top four duos from 2021 will be competing this year.

It's going to be an action-packed week in Nashville, and Tuesday's junior competitions will only be the start. After the youngsters take the ice, there will be plenty more competitions to come between then and Sunday.