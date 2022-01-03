NFL Playoff Standings 2022: Latest Team Records, Updated Postseason Odds

NFL Playoff Standings 2022: Latest Team Records, Updated Postseason OddsJanuary 3, 2022
When the 2021-22 NFL regular season began back in September, 32 franchises had dreams of reaching the Super Bowl. By the end of next Sunday, only 14 teams will have that dream alive.
Week 17 has nearly reached its conclusion, with only Monday night's game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers remaining. The Browns were officially eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday, while Pittsburgh's odds are incredibly slim.
In all, 14 teams have officially been eliminated entering Monday. Three playoff spots are still up for grabs. Here, we'll dive into the updated standings, the latest playoff odds and the latest playoff-related buzz.
Week 17 AFC, NFC Standings, Pre-MNF
AFC
Tennessee Titans 11-5 (Z)
Kansas City Chiefs 11-5 (Z)
Cincinnati Bengals 10-6 (Z)
Buffalo Bills 10-6 (X)
New England Patriots 10-6 (X)
Indianapolis Colts 9-7
Los Angeles Chargers 9-7
Las Vegas Raiders 9-7
Miami Dolphins 8-8
Baltimore Ravens 8-8
Pittsburgh Steelers 7-7-1
Cleveland Browns 7-8
Denver Broncos 7-9
New York Jets 4-12
Houston Texans 4-12
Jacksonville Jaguars 2-14
NFC
Green Bay Packers 14-3 (Z, Y)
Los Angeles Rams 12-4 (X)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 12-4 (Z)
Dallas Cowboys 11-5 (Z)
Arizona Cardinals 11-5 (X)
Philadelphia Eagles 9-7 (X)
San Francisco 49ers 9-7
New Orleans Saints 8-8
Minnesota Vikings 7-9
Atlanta Falcons 7-9
Washington Football Team 6-10
Chicago Bears 6-10
Seattle Seahawks 6-10
Carolina Panthers 5-11
New York Giants 4-12
Detroit Lions 2-13-1
*Z=clinched division, X=clinched playoff spot. Y=clinched first-round bye
Wild-Card Race and Playoff Percentages
Six of the eight divisions have already been decided, with only the AFC East and the NFC West still up for grabs. However, the four teams still in contention for division titles—the Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals—have all clinched postseason berths.
This leaves three wild-card spots available for the rest of the teams still alive. For some of those teams, the path to the postseason is fairly straightforward.
The San Francisco 49ers can clinch the NFC's final wild-card spot with a win or a loss by the New Orleans Saints. The Saints need both a win in Week 18 and a loss by San Francisco. No other team in the NFC remains eligible.
In the AFC, the Indianapolis Colts can lock up a wild-card berth with a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders will face off in an AFC West matchup that will send the winner to the playoffs. The loser will likely be sent home.
The Baltimore Ravens and the Steelers are still technically alive, but they need a lot of help.
Pittsburgh can get in if it wins out, gets a Jacksonville upset of Indianapolis and doesn't see the Raiders-Chargers tilt end in a tie. The Ravens need even more help.
Baltimore needs the following to secure an unlikely playoff berth: A Week 18 win over Pittsburgh, one loss by the Browns, a Jaguars upset over Indianapolis, a Raiders win in the regular-season finale and a New England Patriots win over the Miami Dolphins.
That's a lot for Pittsburgh and Baltimore to hope for, but it's not impossible—though an awful lot hinges on Jacksonville doing the unthinkable.
According to the New York Times, the remaining teams' chances of making the playoffs are as follows:
Indianapolis Colts - 86 percent
San Francisco 49ers - 65 percent
Los Angeles Chargers - 55 percent
Las Vegas Raiders - 53 percent
New Orleans Saints - 35 percent
Pittsburgh Steelers - 4 percent
Baltimore Ravens - 2 percent
Playoff Picture and Latest Buzz
Here's how Wild Card Weekend would look if the season ended today:
AFC
Bye: 1. Tennessee Titans
No. 7 Los Angeles Chargers at No. 2 Kansas City chiefs
No. 6 Indianapolis Colts at No. 3 Cincinnati Bengals
No. 5 New England Patriots at No. 4 Buffalo Bills
NFC
Bye: No. 1 Green Bay Packers
No. 7 Philadelphia Eagles at No. 2 Los Angeles Rams
No. 6 San Francisco 49ers at No. 3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
No. 5 Arizona Cardinals at No. 4 Dallas Cowboys
Perhaps the biggest development over the weekend was the Green Bay Packers' win over the Minnesota Vikings. That victory gave Green Bay the NFC's lone first-round bye while sending the Philadelphia Eagles to the postseason.
Green Bay now has no reason to play its starters in Week 18, though Aaron Rodgers expects many starters to suit up.
"I'm going to play next week and I expect Davante (Adams) to play and our guys to play," Rodgers said, per NFL.com's Kevin Patra.
A close second was the Cincinnati Bengals' upset of the Kansas City Chiefs. The win gave the AFC North to the Bengals while knocking Kansas City out of the No. 1 seed. The Tennessee Titans can now clinch the AFC's first-round bye with a win or a Kansas City loss next week.
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a knee injury toward the end of the game, but it wasn't the same knee that was surgically repaired last season and it doesn't appear serious.
"It's my right knee that was a little sore after the Chargers game I think it was," Burrow said, per Pro Football Talk's Charean Williams. "So I just reaggravated it a little bit. Nothing serious."
The Dallas Cowboys weren't as lucky, as wide receiver Michael Gallup suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's loss to the Arizona Cardinals. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, meanwhile, bid adieu to wideout Antonio Brown, who left the stadium during the game against the New York Jets.
According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, Brown refused to go into the game and was told that he was no longer part of the team on the sideline.
On the positive front, there's a chance that Tennessee could have star running back Derrick Henry in the lineup for next week's game against the Houston Texans. However, the Titans plan to be cautious with Henry, who has been out since undergoing foot surgery in early November.
"It's a violent game," Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said, per Ben Arthur of the Tennessean. "We don't want to put guys out there that can't go out there and protect themselves or they can make it worse."
It's likely that we don't see Henry back on the field until the playoffs.
Updated Super Bowl Odds
Green Bay Packers 4-1
Kansas City Chiefs 5-1
Buffalo Bills 15-2
Los Angeles Rams 17-2
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 9-1
Dallas Cowboys 11-1
Tennessee Titans 13-1
New England Patriots 16-1
Indianapolis Colts 18-1
Arizona Cardinals 18-1
Cincinnati Bengals 18-1
San Francisco 49ers 35-1
Los Angeles Chargers 35-1
Philadelphia Eagles 55-1
Las Vegas Raiders 100-1
New Orleans Saints 150-1
Baltimore Ravens 250-1
Pittsburgh Steelers 500-1
Odds via DraftKings.
