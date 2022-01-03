NFL Playoff Standings 2022: Latest Team Records, Updated Postseason Odds

2 of 4

Six of the eight divisions have already been decided, with only the AFC East and the NFC West still up for grabs. However, the four teams still in contention for division titles—the Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals—have all clinched postseason berths.

This leaves three wild-card spots available for the rest of the teams still alive. For some of those teams, the path to the postseason is fairly straightforward.

The San Francisco 49ers can clinch the NFC's final wild-card spot with a win or a loss by the New Orleans Saints. The Saints need both a win in Week 18 and a loss by San Francisco. No other team in the NFC remains eligible.

In the AFC, the Indianapolis Colts can lock up a wild-card berth with a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders will face off in an AFC West matchup that will send the winner to the playoffs. The loser will likely be sent home.

The Baltimore Ravens and the Steelers are still technically alive, but they need a lot of help.

Pittsburgh can get in if it wins out, gets a Jacksonville upset of Indianapolis and doesn't see the Raiders-Chargers tilt end in a tie. The Ravens need even more help.

Baltimore needs the following to secure an unlikely playoff berth: A Week 18 win over Pittsburgh, one loss by the Browns, a Jaguars upset over Indianapolis, a Raiders win in the regular-season finale and a New England Patriots win over the Miami Dolphins.

That's a lot for Pittsburgh and Baltimore to hope for, but it's not impossible—though an awful lot hinges on Jacksonville doing the unthinkable.

According to the New York Times, the remaining teams' chances of making the playoffs are as follows:

Indianapolis Colts - 86 percent

San Francisco 49ers - 65 percent

Los Angeles Chargers - 55 percent

Las Vegas Raiders - 53 percent

New Orleans Saints - 35 percent

Pittsburgh Steelers - 4 percent

Baltimore Ravens - 2 percent