College Football Championship 2022: Picking Winner for Alabama vs. Georgia

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

It's deja vu all over again in the College Football National Championship Game in 2022. The Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide will run back their SEC Championship Game matchup with all the marbles on the line this time around.

The Crimson Tide officially punched their ticket to the College Football Playoff with a 41-24 win over the Dawgs in Atlanta.

It was a must-win game for the Tide as they already had a loss to Texas A&M on the ledger. A second loss would have likely taken them out of the playoff picture. But Nick Saban generally finds a way to win big games. His team pulled the upset that weekend and took care of business against Cincinnati in the semifinal.

While giving up 41 points to the Tide raised questions about the validity of Georgia's vaunted defense, their performance against Michigan served as a reminder. They controlled the line of scrimmage, only giving up 3.4 yards per carry while picking off Cade McNamara twice.

All told, Michigan salvaged just 11 points.

So who wins the rematch? Let's take a look at the case for both and make a prediction from there.