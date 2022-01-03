NFL Playoff Picture 2022: Week 18 Standings, AFC and NFC Wild-Card Hunt

1 of 2

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Division Leaders

1. Tennessee (11-5)

2. Kansas City (11-5)

3. Cincinnati (10-6)

4. Buffalo (10-6)

The Tennessee Titans will clinch home-field advantage and the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a win at the Houston Texans. Tennessee moved into first place after the Kansas City Chiefs lost a thrilling game to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17.

Cincinnati won the AFC North with its Sunday victory and moved ahead of the Buffalo Bills based off the conference-record tiebreaker.

The Bills are the only AFC division leader that has not clinched a title yet. Buffalo can do so Sunday with a home win over the New York Jets. It leads the New England Patriots thanks to the division-record tiebreaker.

The top four teams in the AFC could remain in that order going into the postseason since they all face eliminated squads in Week 18.

Wild-Card Race

5. New England (10-6)

6. Indianapolis (9-7)

7. Los Angeles Chargers (9-7)

8. Las Vegas (9-7)

9. Miami (8-8; eliminated)

10. Baltimore (8-8)

11. Pittsburgh (7-7-1)

New England is the only AFC team in a wild-card position that is guaranteed to enter the postseason.

Bill Belichick's team should beat the already-eliminated Miami Dolphins in Week 18 to hold on to the No. 5 seed, which could result in a rematch against the Bills.

The host Dolphins are ninth in the AFC standings, but they were knocked out of contention Sunday. They have head-to-head losses to the Colts and Raiders. They would not be able to get into the postseason if all three franchises finished at 9-8.

Indianapolis needs a victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars to qualify for the postseason. That will likely happen because a loss would confirm the Jaguars as the owner of the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 draft.

The winner of the Chargers-Raiders game will secure the 14th and final playoff berth. The Chargers won the first meeting in Week 4 by a 28-14 score.

Pittsburgh can remain alive with a home win over the Cleveland Browns on Monday night, but it needs help in a few different spots to get into the postseason.

Baltimore needs to beat Pittsburgh at home in Week 18 and receive help from Jacksonville to have a shot at making the seven-team AFC field.