3 Takeaways from Packers' Week 17 Win

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

The NFC playoffs will be going through Lambeau Field. And the Green Bay Packers have proved that they will be a difficult out for any team that travels to face them during the postseason.

On Sunday night, the Packers clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC for the second consecutive season by rolling to a 37-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings. Green Bay has notched five consecutive victories and went 8-0 at home during the regular season.

The Packers scored the first 20 points of the game and had no trouble cruising to victory against their NFC North rival. They fell 34-31 to the Vikings in Week 11, so they avenged that loss while extending their recent run of success.

Here are three takeaways from Green Bay's Week 17 win.