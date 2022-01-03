3 Takeaways from Buccaneers' Week 17 Win

0 of 3

John Munson/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers left MetLife Stadium on Sunday with a come-from-behind 28-24 victory over the New York Jets. But they also departed East Rutherford, New Jersey, with one less wide receiver on the team plane.

Before the Bucs' comeback, Antonio Brown garnered national attention when he took off his jersey and pads on the sideline, threw his gloves into the crowd and left shirtless in the middle of the third quarter. Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians said after the game that Brown is no longer a member of the team.

Still, the Buccaneers rallied for a win. They erased a 14-point deficit by scoring the game's final 18 points, with quarterback Tom Brady throwing a game-winning 33-yard touchdown pass to Cyril Grayson with 15 seconds remaining.

Here are three takeaways from Tampa Bay's Week 17 victory.