Live NFL Playoff Picture Getting Close After Cowboys, Chiefs Losses in Week 17

Wade Payne/Associated Press

Looking ahead to Week 18, several matchups have playoff implications.

Following Sunday's games, five AFC clubs remain in the hunt for two wild-card slots. In that conference, two squads have a shot at the AFC East title, and four other clubs have a chance to clinch home-field advantage.

In the NFC, we know who's clinched the No. 1 seed and three of the four division titles. At the bottom of the bracket, only two clubs will vie for the final playoff spot.

With the playoff standings below, we'll walk you through some of the most intriguing seeding and clinching scenarios that could play out in the final week of the regular season.