NFL Playoff Scenarios 2021-22: Wildcard Picture, Postseason Bracket Post-Week 17

NFL Playoff Scenarios 2021-22: Wildcard Picture, Postseason Bracket Post-Week 17January 3, 2022
Heading into Week 17, only one AFC playoff spot was decided. The Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC West last Sunday, but the other six playoff slots were open. A loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, though, dropped Kansas City to the No. 2 seed in the conference.
The Bengals clinched the AFC North with the win while all but eliminating the rest of their division. The Tennessee Titans took over the top spot in the conference, while the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots also clinched a playoff spot.
Things were a little clearer in the NFC coming into this week, as five of seven spots and three divisions were decided. Nothing else has been settled in the NFC race, but a sixth playoff spot and the No. 1 seed can be clinched Sunday night.
Below, you'll find a full list of results from Week 17, along with an updated look at the playoff picture and key scenarios coming out of Sunday's action. Updates will be available following Sunday Night Football.
Week 17 Results
Philadelphia Eagles 20, Washington Football Team 16
Los Angeles Rams 20, Baltimore Ravens 19
Las Vegas Raiders 23, Indianapolis Colts 20
New England Patriots 50, Jacksonville Jaguars 10
Chicago Bears 29, New York Giants 3
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 28, New York Jets 24
Tennessee Titans 34, Miami Dolphins 3
Buffalo Bills 29, Atlanta Falcons 15
Cincinnati Bengals 34, Kansas City Chiefs 31
Los Angeles Chargers 34, Denver Broncos 13
San Francisco 49ers 23, Houston Texans 7
New Orleans Saints 18, Carolina Panthers 10
Arizona Cardinals 25, Dallas Cowboys 22
Seattle Seahawks 51, Detroit Lions 29
AFC, NFC Standings
AFC
Tennessee Titans 11-5 (Z)
Kansas City Chiefs 11-5 (Z)
Cincinnati Bengals 10-6 (Z)
Buffalo Bills 10-6 (X)
New England Patriots 10-6 (X)
Indianapolis Colts 9-7
Los Angeles Chargers 9-7
Las Vegas Raiders 9-7
Miami Dolphins 8-8
Baltimore Ravens 8-8
Pittsburgh Steelers 7-7-1
Cleveland Browns 7-8
Denver Broncos 7-9
New York Jets 4-12
Houston Texans 4-12
Jacksonville Jaguars 2-14
NFC
Green Bay Packers 12-3 (Z)
Los Angeles Rams 12-4 (X)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 12-4 (Z)
Dallas Cowboys 11-5 (Z)
Arizona Cardinals 11-5 (X)
San Francisco 49ers 9-7
Philadelphia Eagles 9-7
New Orleans Saints 8-8
Minnesota Vikings 7-8
Atlanta Falcons 7-9
Washington Football Team 6-10
Chicago Bears 6-10
Seattle Seahawks 6-10
Carolina Panthers 5-11
New York Giants 4-12
Detroit Lions 2-13-1
*Z=clinched division, X=clinched playoff spot
Playoff Picture
The Bengals' victory over the Chiefs shakes things up in the AFC significantly. Coupled with a Tennessee win, the Titans have taken over the top spot in the AFC. It also put the rest of the AFC North on the brink of playoff elimination.
Cleveland was officially eliminated when the Los Angeles Chargers won in the late afternoon. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens are still technically alive but need a ton of help to sneak into the playoffs.
The Las Vegas Raiders picked up a critical win over the Indianapolis Colts, giving Las Vegas a win-and-in scenario for Week 18. The Colts are still alive but ceded the AFC South to Tennessee. The Bills and Patriots are both in, though the AFC East remains undecided.
The Bills can clinch the AFC East with a win or a Patriots loss in Week 18.
The Chargers' win in the late afternoon sets up a critical Week 18 matchup with the Raiders that could leave the loser out of the playoffs. The Colts need to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars next week to snag one of the two remaining AFC Wild Card slots.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers survived a scare in New York against the Jets on Sunday. However, they appear to have lost another wide receiver ahead of the postseason—Chris Godwin was already lost to a torn ACL.
Antonio Brown apparently decided to leave the Buccaneers in the middle of the game. He took off his equipment ran to the locker room and exited the stadium.
"Can confirm Antonio Brown is not flying back with the Buccaneers. Per source, 'He gone,'" NFL Network's Peter Schrager tweeted.
The Philadelphia Eagles are on the verge of clinching a postseason berth. With the San Francisco 49ers winning in the late afternoon, Philadelphia only needs the Green Bay Packers to knock off the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night.
With the Dallas Cowboys losing to the Arizona Cardinals in the late afternoon, Green Bay can clinch the NFC's No. 1 seed by beating Minnesota. The Titans can clinch the AFC's top seed with a win or a Chiefs loss in Week 18.
Wild Card Weekend If the Season Ended Today
AFC
Bye: 1. Tennessee Titans
No. 7 Los Angeles Chargers at No. 2 Kansas City chiefs
No. 6 Indianapolis Colts at No. 3 Cincinnati Bengals
No. 5 New England Patriots at No. 4 Buffalo Bills
NFC
Bye: No. 1 Green Bay Packers
No. 7 Philadelphia Eagles at No. 2 Los Angeles Rams
No. 6 San Francisco 49ers at No. 3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
No. 5 Arizona Cardinals at No. 4 Dallas Cowboys