NFL Playoff Scenarios 2021-22: Wildcard Picture, Postseason Bracket Post-Week 17

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The Bengals' victory over the Chiefs shakes things up in the AFC significantly. Coupled with a Tennessee win, the Titans have taken over the top spot in the AFC. It also put the rest of the AFC North on the brink of playoff elimination.

Cleveland was officially eliminated when the Los Angeles Chargers won in the late afternoon. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens are still technically alive but need a ton of help to sneak into the playoffs.

The Las Vegas Raiders picked up a critical win over the Indianapolis Colts, giving Las Vegas a win-and-in scenario for Week 18. The Colts are still alive but ceded the AFC South to Tennessee. The Bills and Patriots are both in, though the AFC East remains undecided.

The Bills can clinch the AFC East with a win or a Patriots loss in Week 18.

The Chargers' win in the late afternoon sets up a critical Week 18 matchup with the Raiders that could leave the loser out of the playoffs. The Colts need to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars next week to snag one of the two remaining AFC Wild Card slots.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers survived a scare in New York against the Jets on Sunday. However, they appear to have lost another wide receiver ahead of the postseason—Chris Godwin was already lost to a torn ACL.

Antonio Brown apparently decided to leave the Buccaneers in the middle of the game. He took off his equipment ran to the locker room and exited the stadium.

"Can confirm Antonio Brown is not flying back with the Buccaneers. Per source, 'He gone,'" NFL Network's Peter Schrager tweeted.

The Philadelphia Eagles are on the verge of clinching a postseason berth. With the San Francisco 49ers winning in the late afternoon, Philadelphia only needs the Green Bay Packers to knock off the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night.

With the Dallas Cowboys losing to the Arizona Cardinals in the late afternoon, Green Bay can clinch the NFC's No. 1 seed by beating Minnesota. The Titans can clinch the AFC's top seed with a win or a Chiefs loss in Week 18.