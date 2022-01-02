NFL Playoff Picture Week 17: AFC, NFC Scenarios Ahead of Sunday's Games

2 of 3

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

AFC Playoff Picture

Clinched

1. Kansas City Chiefs (11-4, clinched AFC West division)

In the Hunt

2. Tennessee Titans (10-5, first in AFC South)

3. Cincinnati Bengals (9-6, first in AFC North)

4. Buffalo Bills (9-6, first in AFC East)

5. Indianapolis Colts (9-6, second in AFC South)

6. New England Patriots (9-6, second in AFC East)

7. Miami Dolphins (8-7, third in AFC East)

On the Bubble

8. Los Angeles Chargers (8-7, second in AFC West)

9. Las Vegas Raiders (8-7, third in AFC West)

10. Baltimore Ravens (8-7, second in AFC North)

11. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1, third in AFC North)

12. Cleveland Browns (7-8, fourth in AFC North)

13. Denver Broncos (7-8, fourth in AFC West)

There is no better indicator of the parity in the NFL this season than the AFC playoff picture. As the league enters Week 17, there is only one team whose participation in the postseason is a lock at this point: the defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Sure, the picture is becoming clearer, but the fact that no one else has managed to join them in the playoffs is indicative of just how competitive things are in the conference. It also highlights just how superior Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the rest of the KC squad is to the competition.

The Chiefs could well get some company Sunday, though.

Runners up in the AFC last year, the Buffalo Bills, can cash their ticket to the postseason with a win over the Atlanta Falcons and a Baltimore Ravens loss. Considering the injuries that have plagued the Ravens this season, and the high-powered Los Angeles Rams offense coming to town, a win will be tough to come by. Conversely, Buffalo's tough defense and quarterback Josh Allen should be able to put away a gutsy Falcons team still playing for their own playoff lives.

The Cincinnati Bengals can win the AFC North with a victory over the Chiefs. A loss will keep that division in play heading into Week 18.

A win for the Indianapolis Colts over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday will return them to the postseason, where their lethal combination of defense and rushing attack will prove problematic for the opposition. AFC South foes the Tennessee Titans can wrap up the division with a win over the Miami Dolphins. However, the Dolphins are riding a seven-game win streak and are anything but an easy out as they look to keep their postseason aspirations alive.

Finally, Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots can make their return to the playoffs with a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars and a loss by the Dolphins.

The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers remain in the conversation, but they need to win and for a few other scenarios to go their way if they hope to play past Week 18. With emotions running high for what could be Ben Roethlisberger's final game at Heinz Field, that game against the Browns suddenly takes on greater meaning.