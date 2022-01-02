US Figure Skating Championships 2022: TV Schedule, Top Contenders and Event Info

2 of 3

David Becker/Associated Press

Nathan Chen is getting closer to making history every year. The 22-year-old from Salt Lake City has been the men's U.S. national champion in each of the past five years, which is getting him close to a record.

Roger Turner (1928-34) and Dick Button (1946-52) share the record for most consecutive men's titles at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships with seven. If Chen can win again in 2022, then he'll have an opportunity to tie that mark in 2023.

And there's a good chance he can do that in Tennessee.

In 2021, Chen became a three-time world champion. That wasn't a surprise, as Chen had a three-year run of dominance in which he won every competition he participated in.

However, that streak came to an end at Skate America in October. He came third at that event, finishing behind Vincent Zhou and Shoma Uno. Chen has been focusing on ways to improve since then.

"I haven't really given it too much thought, just reflections what I could do better," Chen said, per Barry Wilner of the Associated Press. "That is going to be the same whether or not I win. I will always look back on and think about what are things I did well, things I can improve on? What are things in the competition I didn't love, and what are things I loved in the competition?"

If Chen's run of dominance at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships ends, it could be because of Zhou. Not only did the 21-year-old beat Chen at Skate America, but he also finished second at this event in 2017, 2019 and 2021. He placed third in 2018 and fourth in 2020.

During Chen's five-year winning streak, Jason Brown has been another strong competitor. He placed third in 2017, 2019 and 2021 and finished second in 2020. The 27-year-old is a former U.S. national champion, winning the title in 2015.

So while Chen will go in as the favorite because of his recent dominance, Zhou and Brown are skaters to watch, and it wouldn't be surprising if one of them ended up as the winner.