College Football Championship 2022: Odds, Critical Matchups in UGA vs. Alabama

Jeffrey McWhorter/Associated Press

The Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs played to their strengths to reach the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship.

Alabama made up for the loss of top wide receiver John Metchie and the difficult matchup versus the Cincinnati Bearcats defensive backs by running the ball with a ton of success.

The SEC champion ran for 301 yards in the Cotton Bowl to set up a rematch with Georgia from the SEC Championship Game.

Georgia flexed its defensive muscle in the Orange Bowl, holding the Michigan Wolverines without a touchdown until the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs are listed as a short favorite for the January 10 clash in Indianapolis. Alabama was also the underdog in the first meeting between the SEC rivals in December.