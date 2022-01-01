Patriots' Rooting Guide for NFL Playoff Implications of Week 17

0 of 3

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

The New England Patriots are in a familiar position in Week 17: trying to put the finishing touches on earning a spot in the playoffs.

Last year's tumultuous campaign snapped an 11-year streak of making the postseason. This year, with a healthier defense and Mac Jones at quarterback, they are on the precipice of starting a new streak and making their 17th appearance in 19 seasons.

The road to locking up a spot in Week 17 instead of waiting for the final week of the season begins with a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 2-13 Jaguars enter off of losses from fellow cellar-dwellers in the New York Jets and Houston Texans.

Without getting too far ahead of ourselves, that should be the easy part of the weekend for the Pats. They also need a little bit of help from a few other teams. According to NFL Communications, the Patriots have two ways to clinch a berth with a win and multiple if they were to tie with the Jags.

Here's a look at the three games that could help them clinch this week.