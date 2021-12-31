Lamar Jackson, Antonio Gibson, NFL Injury Statuses, Fantasy Impact for Week 17

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens will likely be starting a backup quarterback for the third straight week.

Lamar Jackson is still dealing with the ankle injury he suffered in the Week 14 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

According to ESPN's Jamison Hensley, Jackson did not practice on Friday for the second consecutive day after showing a heavy limp at Wednesday's practice.

Baltimore received some positive news this week through the return of backup quarterback Tyler Huntley, who missed last week's game while on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Huntley will at least give the Ravens a shot at beating the Los Angeles Rams in Week 17 as the team tries to keep its postseason hopes alive.

The Washington Football Team will also not be at full strength on Sunday, as it will be without running back Antonio Gibson. He was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday ahead of the clash with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Below is a look at all of the players affected by injuries and COVID-19 ahead of Sunday's Week 17 contests:

Lamar Jackson Misses Another Practice

Lamar Jackson's prognosis does not sound good ahead of the Baltimore Ravens' clash with the Los Angeles Rams.

Jackson was listed as questionable on the team's injury report, but as Hensley noted, he carried that designation the last two weeks as well and did not play.

The Ravens need a Week 17 victory to remain in decent standing in both the AFC North and AFC wild-card races. They enter Sunday as the No. 8 seed in the AFC, but they are just one game back of the division-leading Cincinnati Bengals.

If the Bengals slip up against the Kansas City Chiefs, the window could be open for the Ravens to enter Week 18 in a tie for the divisional lead.

Baltimore's hopes in that situation most likely lie with Tyler Huntley, who almost came back to beat the Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers.

Huntley proved himself as one of the best backups in the NFL and he is one of the most reliable fantasy football replacements for Jackson for championship weekend.

The Baltimore backup threw for over 200 yards in each of his three games with consistent playing time. He started in Weeks 11 and 15 and came on in early relief for Week 14.

Huntley had two touchdown passes in his last start against the Packers and he also ran for 73 yards and two scores in the 31-30 defeat.

His dual-threat ability and experience in the Baltimore system make him the ideal fantasy football replacement for Jackson.

The options on the waiver wire are thin after Huntley at quarterback. Trey Lance is an unknown if he starts for Jimmy Garoppolo and Tua Tagovailoa faces a tough matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

Antonio Gibson Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Washington's NFC wild-card hopes took a massive hit when Antonio Gibson was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list.

The Football Team faced a similar situation for its last meeting against the Philadelphia Eagles, when it used Garrett Gilbert at quarterback on a Tuesday night.

Washington will not have to call on a third-string quarterback in Week 17, but it will have to rely on its running back depth to challenge its NFC East rival.

Philadelphia can clinch a playoff berth if it beats Washington and the Minnesota Vikings, who will not have Kirk Cousins because of a positive COVID-19 test, fall to the Packers on Sunday night.

Jaret Patterson is the No. 1 running back option for Washington with Gibson out and J.D. McKissic on the injured reserve.

The lack of an experience running back could lead to Taylor Heinicke targeting Terry McLaurin, Ricky Seals-Jones and others at a higher rate.

The best waiver-wire replacements for Gibson come from Washington's opponent. Boston Scott and Jordan Howard should see a heavy workload with Miles Sanders out with a hand injury.

Jacksonville's Dare Ogunbawale, who filled the role of the injured James Robinson in Week 16, and Houston's Rex Burkhead are two other waiver-wire additions to consider.