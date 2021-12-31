AEW Rampage New Year's Smash Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

1 of 3

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Allin threw his jacket at Bowens before he got into the ring to set him off. Once the bell rang, Bowens stared daggers at him from across the ring.

They spent a long time feeling each other out and testing each other's patience. They locked fingers for a test of strength and Bowens easily pushed Allin down to the mat.

The painted fighter countered with some quick moves into a roll-up for a quick one-count that sent Bowens out of the ring to regroup with Caster.

Allin flipped off Caster and sent him flying off the apron before Bowens took him out from behind. The powerhouse whipped Allin into the ring post from the apron and sent him crashing to the floor.

Bowens caught Allin in a corner Coffin splash but wasn't able to take advantage of the situation. They each hit a flurry of strikes that led to both men going down.

Sting prevented Caster from interfering but Bowens still took control from the distraction. Once Allin recovered, he hit the Coffin Drop for the win.

Andrade El Idolo came out onto the stage after the match. While Allin was looking at him, Bowens and Caster attacked him and Sting and left them knocked out cold.

Grade: B-

Analysis

Caster might get most of the attention for The Acclaimed from his raps, but Bowens has proved he should not be ignored. He has the look, the physicality and the skill necessary to be successful as an individual or in a tag team.

As usual, Allin was his usual devil-may-care self. The bump he took off the apron when he was thrown into the ring post was probably the highlight of the match for him. He practically did a 360 spin before hitting the floor.

This was a competitive match that made both men look like strong fighters. There were definitely moments that could have looked better, but the risk of making small mistakes with a fast-paced style is always big. These guys managed the pace well.