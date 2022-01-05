2022 NBA Mock Draft: A New No. 1 Pick, and Full 2-Round Predictions

0 of 15

Butch Dill/Associated Press

With conference play starting up, we've seen enough games to make two-round projections for the 2022 NBA draft.

However, there is no clarity on who's the favorite to go No. 1. If anything, it's even tougher to predict now that there are three candidates with seemingly equal chances.

Auburn's Jabari Smith, Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren and Duke's Paolo Banchero are likely No. 1 on different boards across the league.

The draft order was based on the standings heading into the week of Monday, January 3.