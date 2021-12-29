NFL Playoff Picture Week 17: AFC, NFC Scenarios, Predictions for 2021 Postseason

0 of 3

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

There was plenty of action affecting the NFL playoff picture in Week 16, with lots of activity Sunday and a few more shake-ups to the seeding with the result of Monday Night Football’s clash between the Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints, a splashy 20-3 win by the Dolphins.

Heading into Week 16, no NFC teams had clinched a playoff spot. By Sunday, the NFC playoff bracket featured more pen than pencil, with the Los Angeles Rams, Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers joining the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys in clinching berths, while the Seattle Seahawks were eliminated from postseason contention.

The Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, New York Giants, New York Jets, Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers have also been eliminated from playoff contention.

In the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs punched their ticket to the playoffs with their 36-10 triumph over the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they remain the only team in their conference to have done so, which means lots of playoff scenarios abound this week.

Let's break down the NFL playoff picture ahead of Week 17, looking at which teams in the hunt and on the bubble could clinch in this slate of games.

The full postseason bracket and dynamic playoff picture can be viewed at NFL.com. All clinching scenarios via ESPN's Kevin Seifert.