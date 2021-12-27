Grading NFL's First Year Head Coaches as End of Season Nears

0 of 7

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Two weeks and one game remain in the 2021 NFL regular season. While it's too early to fully judge this year's cycle of rookie head coaches, we can grade their inaugural performances.

It's important to remember that it takes time for regimes to develop and succeed. Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor, for example, went 6-25-1 in his first two seasons at the helm. Now with the right roster pieces in place, though, he has Cincinnati on the cusp of the postseason and playing like a potential Super Bowl contender.

Wins and losses matter, but records will only be part of the equation here. We'll also consider factors like team talent level—and whether squads are under- or overachieving—roster health, how teams performed previously and any relevant recent trends.

How have the 2021 NFL rookie head coaches fared thus far? Let's take a look. Coaches are listed in alphabetical order.