NFL Scores Week 16: AFC, NFC Playoff Picture, Standings and ResultsDecember 26, 2021
NFL Scores Week 16: AFC, NFC Playoff Picture, Standings and Results
Heading into Week 16, much of the NFL playoff picture remained undecided. Only the Green Bay Packers had locked up a postseason berth. The Dallas Cowboys punched their ticket on Thursday night with a San Francisco 49ers loss, though, and both of Saturday's games carried playoff implications.
With part of Sunday's action complete, the playoff picture is becoming just a little clearer.
The Cincinnati Bengals staked their claim to the AFC North on Sunday, while the Buffalo Bills did the same in the AFC East.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinched the NFC South with a blowout win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Though the Arizona Cardinals lost on Saturday, they still clinched a playoff berth with losses by the Minnesota Vikings and the 49ers.
Below, you'll find a full list of results from Week 16, along with an updated look at the playoff picture and key scenarios coming out of Sunday's action. Updates will be available following the late-afternoon window and Sunday Night Football.
Week 16 Results
Tennessee Titans 20, San Francisco 49ers 17 (Thursday)
Green Bay Packers 24, Cleveland Browns 22 (Saturday)
Indianapolis Colts 22, Arizona Cardinals 16 (Saturday)
Atlanta Falcons 20, Detroit Lions 16
Cincinnati Bengals 41, Baltimore Ravens 21
Houston Texans 41, Los Angeles Chargers 29
Los Angeles Rams 30, Minnesota Vikings 23
Buffalo Bills 33, New England Patriots 21
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 32, Carolina Panthers 6
New York Jets 26, Jacksonville Jaguars 21
Philadelphia Eagles 34, New York Giants 10
AFC Standings
Kansas City Chiefs 10-4
Tennessee Titans 10-5
Buffalo Bills 9-6
Cincinnati Bengals 9-6
Indianapolis Colts 9-6
New England Patriots 9-6
Pittsburgh Steelers 7-6-1
Baltimore Ravens 8-7
Los Angeles Chargers 8-7
Denver Broncos 7-7
Las Vegas Raiders 7-7
Miami Dolphins 7-7
Cleveland Browns 7-8
Houston Texans 4-11
New York Jets 4-11
Jacksonville Jaguars 2-13
*Z=clinched division, X=clinched playoff spot
AFC Playoff Picture
The AFC playoff picture remains as cloudy as ever, and no team has truly separated itself—aside from the red-hot Kansas City Chiefs.
Consider that last Monday, the Cleveland Browns were playing for first place in the AFC North. Their COVID-stricken roster fell to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Browns lost to the Packers on Saturday and now sit near the bottom of the AFC.
For now, the North belongs to the Bengals, who are fresh off their second blowout victory over the Baltimore Ravens. They haven't clinched the division, though. If Cincinnati falls to Kansas City and Cleveland over the final two weeks, the Browns could still sneak in and snag the division.
The Tennessee Titans took another step toward winning the AFC South with their Thursday night win. Back-to-Back losses by the New England Patriots have opened the door for Buffalo in the AFC East. If the Bills win out, they'll claim the division.
Kansas City remains in control of the AFC's No. 1 seed, but they haven't locked it up yet. Head-to-head losses to Buffalo and Tennessee have left the door open if the Chiefs cannot win out.
If the Chiefs get by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the late afternoon, they'll be in the postseason. With the Houston Texans' upset win over the Los Angeles Chargers, a Chiefs win will also hand the AFC West to Kansas City.
The Chargers' loss leaves them on the outside, pending the result of the Chiefs-Steelers game.
NFC Standings
Green Bay Packers 12-3 (Z)
Los Angeles Rams 11-4 (X)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 11-4 (Z)
Dallas Cowboys 10-4 (X)
Arizona Cardinals 10-5 (X)
San Francisco 49ers 8-7
New Orleans Saints 7-7
Philadelphia Eagles 7-7
Atlanta Falcons 7-8
Minnesota Vikings 7-8
Washington Football Team 6-8
Seattle Seahawks 5-9
Carolina Panthers 5-10
Chicago Bears 4-10
New York Giants 4-10
Detroit Lions 2-12-1
*Z=clinched division, X=clinched playoff spot
NFC Playoff Picture
The Packers are doing to host a playoff game. That much we know. By outlasting the Browns on Saturday, the Packers also remain in control of the NFC's No. 1 seed.
The Buccaneers are still in the race for the top seed, though, as are the Cowboys. Green Bay is in a good position with two games left. If the Packers can take care of business against the Vikings and the Detroit Lions, they'll earn a first-round bye.
Of course, Green Bay is not taking anything for granted.
"Now, granted we haven't gotten to where we want to go and we know that there's a lot more in front of us," head coach Matt LaFleur said, per Mike Spofford of the team's official website. "Like the old saying goes, you're either getting better or you're getting worse, you're never staying the same, and I think those guys take that to heart."
With Tampa claiming the NFC South, only two divisions remain undecided in the NFC. The Cowboys can claim the NFC East with a win over the Washington Football Team on Sunday night. The Cardinals are in the postseason but have, for now, ceded the NFC West to the Los Angeles Rams.
Like Arizona, Los Angeles is also in the postseason thanks to their win on Sunday.