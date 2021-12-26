NFL Scores Week 16: AFC, NFC Playoff Picture, Standings and Results

0 of 5

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

Heading into Week 16, much of the NFL playoff picture remained undecided. Only the Green Bay Packers had locked up a postseason berth. The Dallas Cowboys punched their ticket on Thursday night with a San Francisco 49ers loss, though, and both of Saturday's games carried playoff implications.

With part of Sunday's action complete, the playoff picture is becoming just a little clearer.

The Cincinnati Bengals staked their claim to the AFC North on Sunday, while the Buffalo Bills did the same in the AFC East.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinched the NFC South with a blowout win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Though the Arizona Cardinals lost on Saturday, they still clinched a playoff berth with losses by the Minnesota Vikings and the 49ers.

Below, you'll find a full list of results from Week 16, along with an updated look at the playoff picture and key scenarios coming out of Sunday's action. Updates will be available following the late-afternoon window and Sunday Night Football.