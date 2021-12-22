Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Early Fantasy Lineup Advice for Matchups of Week 16

0 of 5

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Week 15 only ended on Tuesday, but fantasy managers have a quick turnaround to Week 16. The schedule opens with the San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans on Thursday night. Two games follow on Christmas Saturday, with a relatively normal Sunday and Monday slate to wrap the week.

Don't forget to tweak your lineups before the Thursday and Saturday games—and finding the right lineup is critical.

Now that we've reached the fantasy postseason, it's win or go home. There's no feeling worse than losing to an inferior roster in the playoffs some of your top players didn't make it off the bench.

Here, we'll dive into some of the best and worst plays of Week 16. To avoid obvious sits, we'll be looking specifically at players rostered in at least 50 percent of Yahoo and/or ESPN leagues, according to FantasyPros. All picks are based on points-per-reception scoring.