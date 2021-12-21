Browns in Deep Trouble, Matt Nagy's Bears Embarrass and More Monday Takeaways

1 of 5

Jason Miller/Getty Images

How much did one COVID-stricken game mean to the Cleveland Browns?

In the matter of two minutes (actual game time), the Browns went from being the leader in the AFC North with a potential victory to the last-place team in the division with the 16-14 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

"That locker room is hurting," interim head coach Mike Priefer told reporters after the contest.

Excuses can be made, but they don't matter.

The Browns had an opportunity to win the contest despite the extenuating circumstances and failed to do so. When the game was on the line, and the cobbled-together lineup needed one first down to secure the victory, Cleveland ran the ball three times and punted.

Yes, Nick Chubb performed well in the second half and finished with 91 rushing yards. At the same time, the Browns' lack of aggression with Nick Mullens behind center and predictable approach cost them an opportunity to take command of a division that was there for the taking.

Instead, a sad reality came to fruition. The Browns failed to reach every expectation placed before them this year after pushing the Kansas City Chiefs to the limit during last season's playoff run.

Even before Monday's outcome, questions about Baker Mayfield's performance, the lack of production at the wide receiver position, including Odell Beckham Jr's departure, situational play-calling and potential holes within the defense, particularly along the defensive interior, already plagued the team. The COVID-19 outbreak only amplified the team's seasonal trend.

Sure, the 7-7 squad is still technically in the mix. But a meeting with the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day followed by division matchups with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals to close the regular season isn't an easy path to navigate. These may not be the same old Browns, but the odds of sitting at home during the playoffs are all too familiar.