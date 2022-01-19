B/R NHL Roundtable: Cale Makar or Adam Fox: Take Your Pick

1 of 3

This wasn't an easy choice. Adam Fox of the New York Rangers and Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche herald the arrival of the new wave of superstar defensemen. They wasted no time becoming elite puck-moving blueliners since their NHL debuts in 2019-20, quickly becoming core players for their respective clubs. At 23, their best seasons lay ahead of them.

Fox, however, gets the nod over Makar as the better defenseman. Key word here being "defense."

It's not just because Fox is the reigning James Norris Memorial Trophy winner, earning the honor over Makar. The Avs blueliner stands a great chance of taking home that award this season given his stellar play thus far.

Makar is the better of the two offensively, holding a league-leading 1.16 points-per-game among defensemen with at least 20 games played this season. He also has a better average (0.98) than Fox (0.78) over the course of their careers to date. Makar also has better puck-possession stats than his Rangers counterpart.

Defensively, however, Fox holds the advantage.

Both log roughly the same amount of ice time, with Fox averaging a team-leading 24 minutes, 39 seconds per game to Makar's 24 minutes, 34 seconds. While Makar leads the Avalanche in power-play ice time (4:16), he logs just 51 seconds of shorthanded time. Like his Avs counterpart, Fox leads his club in ice time with the man advantage (3:17), but he also averages two minutes and 13 seconds of shorthanded time per game.

Fox leads the Rangers in takeaways with 35 and second in blocked shots with 79, while Makar is sixth on the Avalanche with 15 takeaways and third with 40 blocked shots. The young Blueshirt is also more durable, appearing in 164 regular-season games to Makar's 133.

That's not to suggest Makar is lousy in his own zone. His strong puck possession makes it difficult for opponents to generate scoring opportunities. However, when it comes to overall performance, Fox is the better defenseman. It's why he beat out Makar in the Norris voting last year to become only the second sophomore since Bobby Orr to win the Norris. His all-around abilities could help him win it again this season.

- Lyle Richardson