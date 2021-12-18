UFC Fight Night 199: Lewis vs. Daukaus Odds, Schedule, Predictions

0 of 4

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

The UFC officially closes out its 2021 calendar with a Fight Night card that features one of the most entertaining men in the heavyweight division in Derrick Lewis fighting a rising contender in Chris Daukaus at the UFC's Apex Facility in Las Vegas.

For Lewis, it's an opportunity to wash the taste of defeat out his mouth. The last time we saw him, he fell victim to Cyril Gane, who is now set to fight Francis Ngannou for the title. That loss snapped a four-fight win streak that had Lewis on the cusp of title contention.

This is the biggest fight of Daukaus' young UFC career. The 32-year-old will fight in the UFC for just the fifth time, but all four of his previous bouts have gone his way with four knockouts.

The heavyweight slugfest isn't the only reason to tune in. Stephen Thompson and Belal Muhammad meet in a key welterweight contest that will serve as the co-main event.

Here's a look at the complete card along with a preview and prediction for each of the biggest fights.