UFC Fight Night 199: Lewis vs. Daukaus Odds, Schedule, Predictions
The UFC officially closes out its 2021 calendar with a Fight Night card that features one of the most entertaining men in the heavyweight division in Derrick Lewis fighting a rising contender in Chris Daukaus at the UFC's Apex Facility in Las Vegas.
For Lewis, it's an opportunity to wash the taste of defeat out his mouth. The last time we saw him, he fell victim to Cyril Gane, who is now set to fight Francis Ngannou for the title. That loss snapped a four-fight win streak that had Lewis on the cusp of title contention.
This is the biggest fight of Daukaus' young UFC career. The 32-year-old will fight in the UFC for just the fifth time, but all four of his previous bouts have gone his way with four knockouts.
The heavyweight slugfest isn't the only reason to tune in. Stephen Thompson and Belal Muhammad meet in a key welterweight contest that will serve as the co-main event.
Here's a look at the complete card along with a preview and prediction for each of the biggest fights.
Fight Card, Schedule and Odds—December 18
- Derrick Lewis (+125) vs. Chris Daukaus (-145)
- Belal Muhammad (+185) vs. Stephen Thompson (-225)
- Angela Hill (+230) vs. Amanda Lemos (-290)
- Raphael Assuncao (+235) vs. Ricky Simon (-300)
- Diego Ferreira (+160) vs. Mateusz Gamrot (-190)
- Darren Elkins (+155) vs. Cub Swanson (-180)
- Gerald Meerschaert (-240) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (+195)
- Raoni Barcelos (N/A) vs. Victor Henry (N/A)
- Harry Hunsucker (+260) vs. Justin Tafa (-335)
- Sijara Eubanks (-160) vs. Melissa Gatto (+140)
- Andre Ewell (+160) vs. Charles Jourdain (-190)
- Macy Chiasson (+135) vs. Raquel Pennington (-155)
- Don'Tale Mayes (-180) vs. Josh Parisian (+155)
- Jordan Leavitt (-130) vs. Matt Sayles (+110)
Main Card (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)
Prelims (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)
Odds via DraftKings.
Lewis vs. Daukaus
There are two things that feel like virtual certainties in this matchup. One, that it will be a standup affair. Lewis is certainly not looking to wrestle, and we haven't seen any of that from Daukaus in his first four UFC fights.
The second is that someone is going down. Neither of these guys throws punches to score points. They are looking to end the night early and get a performance bonus.
To that end, a lot of who wins this fight is going to depend on who lands the big punches first. What will be interesting is how gun-shy Lewis is in this one. The Black Beast can put people away, but he's also had some fights where he never really gets going.
After a one-sided beatdown from Gane last time out, it will be interesting to see if his confidence has been shaken.
Daukaus, on the other hand, should come into this one with plenty of confidence. He has dominated each of his UFC opponents to date. It also actually helps that he is about 30 pounds lighter than Lewis. He should be the quicker fighter.
The power in this fight is the great equalizer that makes predicting the winner hard, but it's hard to argue against the momentum here.
Prediction: Daukaus via second-round TKO
Muhammad vs. Thompson
The co-main event couldn't be more of a contrast from the finale. While Lewis and Daukaus are both bruising knockout artists, neither Stephen Thompson nor Belal Muhammad are looking to take off any heads.
Thompson used to bring a little more knockout artistry to the table. The karate practitioner has knockout wins over the likes of Robert Whittaker, Johny Hendricks and Jake Ellenberger.
However, he's mellowed out with age. Now the 38-year-old is a bit more content to stand at range and pick apart his opponents with a decision victory in mind.
Muhammad brings a high-volume approach to the fight but has proved to be pretty pillow-fisted when it comes to getting the finish. In 19 career wins, he has four knockouts and one submission.
Instead, Muhammad will try to use pressure and a little bit of wrestling to outscore his opponent.
The problem is that fall right into Thompson's game. Without the power to scare Thompson off his spots and without the wrestling chops to get him on the ground, Muhammad is setting himself to wade into multiple counters every round.
Prediction: Thompson via decision
Hill vs. Lemos
Also featured on the card is a really fun women's strawweight matchup between Angela Hill and Amanda Lemos.
It's a classic veteran gatekeeper vs. prospect fight. Angela Hill is easily the division's most active veteran. She's always down for a fight, and her skills are just good enough to make most of them interesting, even if she's never broken into the elite of the division.
Lemos is quickly making a name for herself. She dropped down to strawweight after losing her UFC debut at flyweight and has ripped off four consecutive wins. The last two have come by knockout.
The Brazilian definitely sees a step up in competition in Hill. Overkill's record doesn't tell her whole story. She is 1-3 in her last four fights, but those three losses have come against Claudia Gadelha, Michelle Waterson and Tecia Torres.
That's a tough lineup, as all three have fought on the biggest stage.
Still, it's hard to go against the physicality of Lemos. Her explosiveness, power and athleticism pass the eye test. While Hill may be a better technical fighter from range, Lemos has real finishing power.
Prediction: Lemos via third-round TKO
