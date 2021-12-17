5 NFL Teams That Need to Make Major Offseason Changes

0 of 5

David Eulitt/Getty Images

With four weeks left in the 2021 NFL season, a handful of clubs should contemplate changes for 2022.

Toward the end of a disappointing campaign, we can see the writing on the wall for some teams.

Perhaps a general manager and head coach needed a playoff berth or winning season to strengthen their job security but fell short of expectations. Quarterbacks have limited time to prove they're the long-term solution at the most important position in the sport. Veteran signal-callers must lead their teams to wins or else lose a grip on starting roles as well.

When a team falters, its decision-makers often consider major changes at three key positions: general manager, head coach and quarterback.

With that in mind, we'll look at five teams that should bring in new leadership for at least two of those roles to change the trajectory of the roster and franchise.