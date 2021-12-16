Big-Name NFL Free Agents Who Should Find New Teams in 2022

0 of 6

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Typically, the NFL's best free agents re-sign with their respective teams, though some prefer to look for greener pastures if they avoid the franchise tag.

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the league's salary cap will reach a projected $208.2 million after a down year due to COVID-19-related losses. As a result, top-tier impending free agents can look forward to lucrative long-term contract offers on the open market next offseason.

Big-name wide receivers may headline the 2022 class. With that said, Davante Adams and Chris Godwin might re-sign with the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, respectively, if their quarterbacks remain on the roster. Why leave a Super Bowl contender with Aaron Rodgers or Tom Brady under center?

Behind Adams and Godwin, two starting-caliber wideouts should explore their options with different clubs.

Aside from the wide receivers, players at premium positions may also want out of their current situations in order to maximize earning potential or join playoff contenders.

We'll highlight six premier free agents who should look for new destinations in 2022.