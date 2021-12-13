NFL Playoffs 2021-22: AFC and NFC Predictions for Postseason

0 of 4

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

There's only one game remaining in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season. However, it could result in the first playoff berth being clinched, as the Arizona Cardinals are set to host the Los Angeles Rams in an NFC West showdown Monday night.

If the Cardinals win or tie, they will secure their spot in the postseason.

Even though nothing is locked in, the NFL playoff picture is taking shape. It becomes clearer which teams are likely going to be heading to the postseason with every passing week. And there are four teams that have been eliminated from contention: the Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans and New York Jets.

Here's a look at the NFL standings heading into Monday's Rams-Cardinals game, followed by predictions for how some key battles for playoff berths will unfold over the final four weeks of the regular season.