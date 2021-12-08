Ranking the 4 Best Opponents for Conor McGregor's Next Fight

0 of 4

Sportsfile/Getty Images

It's hard to believe, but it's already been over 150 days since Conor McGregor suffered a broken leg in a first-round TKO loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

The Irishman is well on his way to recovery and already seems to be formulating comeback plans, telling his Twitter followers recently that he expects to be back to MMA sparring in April and back in the Octagon soon after.

UFC President Dana White has also contributed to the growing McGregor comeback buzz, shedding some light on the former two-division champion's head space on a recent episode of The Jim Rome Podcast.

"He's chomping at the bit to get back in there and compete again," White said. "For him to start training again in April is probably about right."

With all the signs seemingly pointing to another McGregor fight in 2022, the big question is who he'll be standing across the cage from.

His brutal loss to Poirier—his second in a row to the American—will probably keep him out of the lightweight title conversation for the moment, but he still has plenty of exciting options.

Keep scrolling for the five fights we like best for the Irishman.