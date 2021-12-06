WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 6

WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 6December 7, 2021
After WarGames took place on Sunday, WWE was clearly still in the mood to stick Superstars in cages because it booked Kevin Owens to face Big E inside a steel cage on Raw.
Following their contract signing last week, Beck Lynch and Liv Morgan stepped into the ring to see who would leave as the Raw women's champion.
We also saw The Miz host an episode of his talk show with Edge as his special guest, and Damian Priest held an open challenge for the United States Championship.
Let's take a look at what happened on this week's Raw.
Big E vs. Kevin Owens
WWE started off Raw with what many would have expected to be the main event with Owens taking on Big E in a non-title Steel Cage match.
As soon as the bell rang, KO tried to run for the door. He kept trying to fight Big E off so he could escape, but the powerhouse wasn't going to let that happen.
They fought in the corner on top of the turnbuckles until Big E was knocked down. He ran at Owens and crushed him against the cage with a Spear before throwing his head into the wall a few times.
We returned from a break to see KO trying to climb over the cage to escape, but he settled for a moonsault from the ropes for a two-count. The WWE champion almost left through the door before Owens dragged him back in.
The Prize Fighter hit a sunset powerbomb from the corner for another near-fall. Big E got the upper hand and tried to hit his running splash, but KO avoided it and hit a cannonball in the corner for a two-count.
Both men tried to crawl out of the door before Rollins appeared out of nowhere and slammed it in their faces. We returned from a second break to see Owens hit a frog splash for another near-fall.
Big E hit the Big Ending from the second rope but went for the door instead of making the cover. He made it out to win the match, but he was immediately attacked by Rollins. After he began to go after Owens, Big E took him out and ended the segment standing tall.
Grade: A
Analysis
Opening the show with three quick backstage promos from Seth Rollins, Owens and Big E before going to the cage match helped get the show off to a good start. The energy was high and the match itself was as good as expected.
Owens casually busting out moves like a moonsault and a sunset powerbomb are a good reminder of what he is capable of and how good he is when he puts everything into a match.
Rollins interfering made sense. He wants both guys to beat each other up, so slamming the door on both men ensured they remained in the cage to fight.
All in all, this was a great way to kick things off and set the tone for the rest of the night.
Queen Zelina vs. Nikki ASH
Queen Zelina gave a promo on her way to the ring to battle one-half of the team she and Carmella beat for the Women's Tag Team Championships, Nikki ASH.
They had a competitive start that led to Nikki taking control and hitting a bulldog. Zelina countered a suplex and stacked her up in the corner. The ref saw the Queen's feet on the ropes and stopped the count.
A moment later, Zelina hit Code Red for the pin and the win as Rhea Ripley looked on disappointed.
Grade: C
Analysis
The action in this match was good, but there wasn't enough of it. With a few more minutes, Zelina and Nikki could have put on a really good performance.
Carmella and Ripley having little to no impact on the outcome was a nice change of pace. You would usually expect outside interference in a situation like this.
Let's hope more women's tag teams emerge soon so we can get some variety in this division.
The Street Profits vs. AJ Styles and Omos
Riddle and Randy Orton had a backstage segment involving blazers before they came out to watch the first round of a tournament to find new contenders for the Raw tag titles.
Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins battled AJ Styles and Omos to see who would advance in the bracket. The bout started with Styles going right after Ford with some kicks and punches before Ford took him down with a dropkick and brought in Dawkins to hit another.
Styles was able to take Dawkins out at ringside with a little help from Omos before the show went to a commercial. We came back to see Omos whipping Dawkins into the turnbuckle as hard as he could.
He picked Dawkins up with ease for a body slam from up high. Ford finally got the tag and came in fresh against Styles. He unleashed a flurry of strikes against The Phenomenal One.
Styles was able to turn the tables but when he went for his Phenomenal Forearm, Omos tagged himself in instead. The big man took out both Profits at ringside but ended up getting himself counted out by mistake to give the Profits the win.
Riddle tried to interview Styles after it was over, but The Phenomenal One seemed confused by his efforts to be a correspondent.
Grade: B+
Analysis
We have seen these two teams work together a couple of times recently and they always manage to have good chemistry, especially when Styles and Ford are in there together.
WWE continues to limit the time Omos spends in the ring, which means Styles always gets a chance to shine in their tag bouts. He looked great against both members of The Street Profits.
The finish feels like the first step in a breakup of Omos and Styles' tag team. Omos got greedy and his inexperience led to him paying for his mistake. When Styles tried to talk to him after the match, Omos just walked away, so there is clearly frustration on both sides.
Damian Priest vs. Robert Roode (U.S. Title)
Damian Priest's open challenge for the U.S. title was answered by Robert Roode during the break, so the match got started as soon as we returned.
Dolph Ziggler cheered on his partner as he cornered Priest for some kicks to the body, but The Archer of Infamy turned things around and started dominating his opponent.
The Showoff distracted Priest so Roode could run him into the steel steps and throw him over the barricade into the crowd. We returned to see Priest trying to make a comeback as Roode hit a blockbuster from the middle rope for a two-count.
Priest started to get fired up and hit a series of strikes, but Roode came back with a backstabber for another near-fall. Roode fought out of The Reckoning and almost won with a roll-up before Priest finally caught him with his finisher for the win.
Grade: B+
Analysis
This was a fun, competitive match between two guys who are known for their athleticism and endurance. They could have gone another 10 minutes and kept the crowd invested.
Priest's potential heel turn seems to have been canceled as he is back to playing the good guy most of the time, especially in this bout. There was a couple of weeks where his rage seemed like it was leading to a turn, but it never happened. At least, not yet.
These U.S. title open challenges are fun because they give Priest a chance to work with talents without having to engage in a long feud with each one.