WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 6

WWE started off Raw with what many would have expected to be the main event with Owens taking on Big E in a non-title Steel Cage match.

As soon as the bell rang, KO tried to run for the door. He kept trying to fight Big E off so he could escape, but the powerhouse wasn't going to let that happen.

They fought in the corner on top of the turnbuckles until Big E was knocked down. He ran at Owens and crushed him against the cage with a Spear before throwing his head into the wall a few times.

We returned from a break to see KO trying to climb over the cage to escape, but he settled for a moonsault from the ropes for a two-count. The WWE champion almost left through the door before Owens dragged him back in.

The Prize Fighter hit a sunset powerbomb from the corner for another near-fall. Big E got the upper hand and tried to hit his running splash, but KO avoided it and hit a cannonball in the corner for a two-count.

Both men tried to crawl out of the door before Rollins appeared out of nowhere and slammed it in their faces. We returned from a second break to see Owens hit a frog splash for another near-fall.

Big E hit the Big Ending from the second rope but went for the door instead of making the cover. He made it out to win the match, but he was immediately attacked by Rollins. After he began to go after Owens, Big E took him out and ended the segment standing tall.

Grade: A

Analysis

Opening the show with three quick backstage promos from Seth Rollins, Owens and Big E before going to the cage match helped get the show off to a good start. The energy was high and the match itself was as good as expected.

Owens casually busting out moves like a moonsault and a sunset powerbomb are a good reminder of what he is capable of and how good he is when he puts everything into a match.

Rollins interfering made sense. He wants both guys to beat each other up, so slamming the door on both men ensured they remained in the cage to fight.

All in all, this was a great way to kick things off and set the tone for the rest of the night.