Ranking Warriors, Knicks and the NBA's Best Bench Mobs

Depth is incredibly valuable in the NBA during the regular season.

Indeed, the merits of robust benches can be debated in the playoffs, when rotations shrink and it becomes harder for certain players to remain on the floor. Before that, however, there is no argument against the importance of capable bodies.

Star power may be the Association's foremost commodity, but supporting casts help maximize and preserve it. Eighty-two games is a long time. Injuries crop up, and teams, ideally, don't want to overwork their most pivotal players.

Looking at the league's most effective crop of reserves tends to reinforce this. The top benches, as determined by their point differential per 100 possessions, generally don't come from crummy teams. They're from playoff hopefuls and contenders.

So, which squads have the most effective second-stringers? And why have they been this good?