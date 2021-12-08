Budding MLB Stars Primed to Break Out in 2022

0 of 10

Rob Leiter/Getty Images

Every MLB season features a handful of breakouts, often from young players who take the next step from contributor to star while they settle into life in the big leagues.

Austin Riley, Tyler O'Neill, Freddy Peralta, Cedric Mullins and Logan Webb were among the biggest breakout stars in 2021, while uber-prospect Wander Franco delivered on the hype as one baseball's most productive players during the second half.

Who will take that step forward in 2022?

Here, we've identified 10 players—five hitters and five pitchers—who have the potential to emerge as All-Star performers in 2022.

To be eligible for inclusion, players had to be 27 years old or younger, and they could not have been selected to an All-Star Game to this point in their career.