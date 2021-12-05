Biggest Takeaways for NFL Playoff Picture in Week 13 as NFC, AFC Races Tighten

2 of 7

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

When the Ravens held a 10-3 fourth-quarter lead over the Steelers Sunday, it looked like we'd finally have some significant separation in the AFC North. The Bengals had already lost to the Chargers, and the Browns were off, so the Ravens had a chance to stomp on Pittsburgh while opening up a nice two-game lead on second-place Cincy.

Instead, Pittsburgh came back to win a thriller by a single point when the Ravens failed on a two-point conversion in the dying seconds. And now, just two games separate the entire division, with Cincinnati and Pittsburgh sandwiched between 8-4 Baltimore and 6-6 Cleveland.

What's more, the Ravens are now just 1-2 in divisional games, while the seemingly immortal Steelers are once again haunting the rest of the division.

Can the Ravens get past their offensive issues? The schedule is daunting, as they finish up with Cleveland, Green Bay, Cincinnati, the Rams and Pittsburgh.

Are the Bengals too inexperienced for this fight? That was a major letdown against the Chargers, and their remaining schedule is also challenging. However, they're at least already 3-0 against the Ravens and Steelers.

Are the Steelers going to somehow overcome a watered-down roster compared to years past and avoid a losing record for the 18th year in a row? They have life but still have to travel to Minnesota, Kansas City and Baltimore.

Meanwhile, the embattled Browns at least have had some time off before closing out with Baltimore, Las Vegas, Green Bay, Pittsburgh and Cincy, but that ain't easy, and they've got a mountain to climb.